ICE Shooting Victim Renée Good’s Mom Says She Voted for Trump, Slams His Immigration Enforcement as ‘Madness’

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Months after ICE agents shot and killed 37-year-old Renée Good, the victim’s mother, Donna Ganger, revealed that she voted for Donald Trump before condemning the president’s immigration enforcement.

“I’m a registered Republican. I voted for President Trump under the impression that these agents were here to protect the citizens of the United States, innocents like our family and the others here, against terrorists,” Ganger said, speaking at a forum on ICE-related shootings held by Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA). “Certainly not to accuse those of us here of being terrorists and take precious lives. This is madness.”

The Jan. 7 killing of Good in Minneapolis was a tipping point moment in the U.S. debate over ICE and the Trump administration’s immigration policies, sparking protests and debate across Minnesota and the nation as a whole. This was quickly followed by the killing of Alex Pretti, who was also shot by ICE agents, weeks later on Jan. 24.

“As a parent, it is our instinct and our honor to protect our children. Fast forward to today, and it’s torture that as a mom, and as a family, we could not protect Renée,” Ganger said. “But no one can protect against others who are determined to disregard our country’s constitutional rules and values. That is what happened on Jan. 7.” You can watch the full clip below.

Mrs. Donna Ganger, mother of Renee Good: I voted for President Trump under the impression that these agents were here to protect the citizens of the United States, innocents like our family and the others here, against terrorists. Certainly not to accuse those of us here of being… pic.twitter.com/giSUmCQOJF — Acyn (@Acyn) September 22, 2026

Ganger went on to speak about the ICE killings and constitutional disregard, as she put it, as a bipartisan issue. At the bicameral forum, Good’s mother shared her both her own voting history and her family’s with the crowd, illustrating how these actions should be condemned across the political aisle.

“Our family is a very American blend,” she said. “We vote differently, but we love each other deeply.”