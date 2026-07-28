Sean Hannity Torched as ‘Unrepentant Trump Toady’ After Complimenting President in Lindsey Graham Eulogy

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Sean Hannity was torched as “shameless” after delivering a eulogy at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)’s funeral that lavished praise on President Donald Trump.

“Lindsey, Mr. President, probably has a heavenly version of Mar-a-Lago,” Hannity said at one point in his Tuesday address, referencing Trump’s Palm Beach-based resort. “It may even be a little bigger. He may have a little more gold in the Oval Office in his mansion in heaven. And I wouldn’t be surprised if he added one big beautiful ballroom and an arch somewhere on the property, because he would want to, obviously, duplicate his dearest friend in life, you, Mr. President.”

Hannity also repeatedly told the crowd how “honored” Graham would’ve been by Trump’s presence at the funeral, adding, “He loved you as he loved his country.”

It didn’t take long for these comments to circulate online, prompting several of Hannity’s critics to rip into the Fox News host for making the eulogy about Trump instead of the deceased.

“Sean Hannity, you shameless, groveling court jester,” one critic sounded off on X. “You stood at what should have been a solemn farewell to a man—Lindsey Graham, whatever his flaws—and turned the entire thing into another episode of Trump Loves Me, Please Notice Me. You looked into the cameras, licked your chops and delivered that bilious, boot-licking nonsense about Lindsey somehow building a ‘heavenly version of Mar-a-Lago’ complete with a ‘big beautiful ballroom and an arch’ just so he could keep worshipping the same orange idol in the afterlife. A funeral. A funeral. And you made it about Trump.”

Another chimed in with, “Hannity knows that Trump wants everything to be about him – even another guy’s eulogy. And being an unrepentant Trump toady, he’s giving Trump what he wants.”

“Normally eulogies are about the dead person,” a third person ripped on X, “and not puff pieces to stroke the fragile ego of a sleeping orange conman.”

A fourth critic expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “What on Earth is wrong with these people? Anyone who draws eulogy, tribute and attention away from the deceased at their funeral has some serious emotional issues. It’s just not the done thing.”

A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Of course, this was just one small moment from Hannity’s nearly 20-minute eulogy, in which he celebrated Graham as “a force of nature” and a “proud” public servant.

“He was also, as my friend, one of the funniest people that you could ever know,” Hannity noted. “We laughed non-stop. We laughed often about many of you in this room. With me, he never held back and that was the basis of our deep friendship. I will miss him so much.”

Watch Hannity’s full eulogy for Graham above.