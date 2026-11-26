Hours after the U.S. Army detonated nearly five tons of toxic lead azide in Iowa, Seth Meyers went on “Late Night” to roast Donald Trump for his administration’s actions just a day before Thanksgiving.

“What the f–k, Trump?!” the NBC host asked on Wednesday. “Trump is bombing Iowa? I knew he was mad about the midterms, but I didn’t know he was this mad! ‘Mr. President, they’ve officially called Iowa for the Democrats.’”

“‘Very well,’” Meyers said in his Trump impression. “‘Release the lead!’”

The Iowa detonation drew a lot of heat from citizens concerned about a lack of clear communication. The Iowa governor issued an emergency proclamation about the actions at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown only two days before Thanksgiving — and one day before the explosion took place. Some residents evacuated from their homes due to potential lead exposure.

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Meyers noted that the Iowa explosion comes amid a week of crazy stories surrounding the Trump administration, most notably the reinstating of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The comedian did, however, say this gives “the nation’s Millennial children” the opportunity to enter their families’ homes for Thanksgiving “like a socialist SWAT team.”

“‘Hey, where’s Uncle Rick?! I want to ask him how much it cost to fill up his tank on the way here,” Meyers said, mimicking the Millennials. “Rick! How’s your 401(k), Rick? Did it get blown up in Iowa, Rick? Eat lead dust, you old crank.”

Meyers then turned his attention to Trump’s recent turkey pardoning ceremony, wherein the president used the traditional speech to start “rambling about his favorite topic: the god damn ballroom.”

“There’s a lot going on, which is why it’s a good time for a president who always has a steady hand — if steady was a synonym for bruised and rubbery — to do something normal,” Meyers concluded.