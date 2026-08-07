Spencer Pratt Meets With Donald Trump Over Federal Film and Television Tax Incentive

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Despite Spencer Pratt losing the Los Angeles mayoral election to Nithya Raman and Karen Bass, the former reality star is now teaming with President Donald Trump in an apparent effort to save Hollywood’s film and television industry with a federal tax incentive.

Pratt said Friday that he recently met with Trump to lobby for the tax incentive, an effort that has been stalled and revived repeatedly for more than a year.

“Working with the President on a 25% FEDERAL film tax credit to bring back Hollywood,” Pratt said in a Friday Instagram post. “While Gavin Newsom’s commissioner is actively outsourcing production jobs to Hungary, and his rogue AG is trying to destroy CA production companies, the adults in the room are actually trying to repatriate the most quintessential American industry.”

He continued: “I’m committed to saving Hollywood, and I’m very grateful for the President’s remarkable generosity and focus on this issue. He is very passionate about revitalizing the entertainment industry and we will not let Canada, or the U.K. or Budapest steal our lunch anymore. Speaking of lunch…best clam chowder I ever had. We discussed several other very important topics, as well. I’m humbled and grateful for all the time and discussion from the President. Unlike many other cynical doomers out there, he refuses to write off California.”

It’s unclear what his role will be, whether he becomes a lobbyist or joins actors like Jon Voight who the president appointed as a “special ambassador” of the initiative.

Representatives for Newsom, Pratt and Trump did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

This is not the first time Pratt has taken to social media to make a fiery political statement. After losing the mayoral election in June, he took to social media attacking Raman and incumbent Mayor Bass, calling them “commy animals” and insisting that his “mission to save Los Angeles” was not over.

“If you’re gonna stop me, you’re going to have to f–king kill me,” he said in an Instagram video at the time, using a clip of Julia Garner’s performance in “Ozark.”

“I don’t have campaign laws hamstringing me now. It’s war. It’s zero hour for Los Angeles,” Pratt added.

Raman defeated Pratt for the second position in the mayoral runoff against Mayor Bass. With 99% of the votes counted, Bass came out on top with 34% of the vote, Raman in second with 29% and Pratt just behind at 25.5%.

Bass and Raman will go head-to-head in November for the mayoral seat, where bringing TV and film jobs back to the Golden State remains a key issue.