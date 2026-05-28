Jimmy Kimmel Tears Into Spencer Pratt’s Run for LA Mayor: ‘Another Narcissist Looking for Attention’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel sounded off on Spencer Pratt‘s campaign for Mayor of Los Angeles, warning “The Hills” alum was just a “narcissist looking for attention.”

With the June 2 primary less than a week a way, the comedian made an impassioned speech against the reality star’s bid for mayor during his Wednesday monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Here in Los Angeles, we have a very L.A. race for mayor on our hands here,” Kimmel said. “This city, let’s be honest, this city is a mess. That is something that became especially obvious during the fires. But the people running the city, when you say this place is a mess, they go, ‘No, actually it isn’t. We’re doing a lot.’ And then we look around and go, ‘I’m not seeing it.’”

Kimmel then noted that many Angelenos were “frustrated because nothing seems to change,” adding, “So then you get a guy who is on a reality show, who’s on a lot of reality shows. His profession is to be the screaming jerk on reality shows and his house burns down. And even though he had no private insurance on his house and doesn’t believe in climate change, he is understandably upset about his house burning down. And since he’s a moderately famous person, he gets attention.”

The late night host explained that after people began agreeing with Pratt “for the first time in his life,” the reality star felt that he could actually become mayor – despite having no prior political experience.

“If you believe the polls, 22% of them are going, ‘You know what? You should be mayor,’” Kimmel went on. “And not only are they telling him he should be mayor, they’re even going so far as to give him money for his campaign, some of which he immediately spent on moving into a $1,500 a night room at the Hotel Bel-Air. He’s living at the Hotel Bel-Air at the same time he’s running a video claiming he lives in a trailer on the burned out lot where his house was, which he is not.”

Per Kimmel, he doesn’t believe that Pratt actually wants to be mayor, noting, “You think this guy wants to sit through city council meetings all day talking about zoning? No, he wants to be a star again. And guess what? It’s working.”

Kimmel suggested that Pratt’s political rise was eerily similar to Donald Trump’s. Though, he joked that the difference between Pratt and Trump was that the president “had a job before he was on a reality show.”

“He wasn’t good at the job. He got all the money for it from his dad. And the only thing he was good at was promoting himself,” Kimmel said. “And it turned out that was enough. And as a result, we are now going to have to spend the next three decades digging out of this giant hole he put us in. But this hole now has given birth to Spencer Pratt, who is running for mayor, another narcissist looking for attention.”

Kimmel then asked his fellow Angelenos whether they’re “really going to risk repeating that mistake,” adding, “Mayor should not be your first job. The mayor of L.A. is in charge of a $14 billion annual budget. Spencer Pratt is not the person who should be in charge of [it].”

Specifically, Kimmel took umbrage with Pratt reportedly blowing his fortune because he “believed the world was about to end in a Mayan apocalypse.”

“That’s the guy 22% of you want to be mayor of Los Angeles when the Olympics come to town,” Kimmel noted. “You got to be kidding me with this.”

While Kimmel said he understood why people maybe didn’t want to vote for incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, he warned “you better find somebody else to vote for, and preferably somebody who isn’t wasting our time and money to get himself back on television.”

He continued: “And for the rest of the candidates running for mayor, I hope you are paying attention to why you are currently trailing this person.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

Representatives for Pratt did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Though, Pratt did defend his work experience on X shortly after “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” aired, writing, “When people criticize me for not having experience, I’m a lifelong Angeleno who’s seen my home city waste away under poor leadership. THAT is my experience. Just like you. Vote for LA. Vote today.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.