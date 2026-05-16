Spencer Pratt Says He’ll Leave Los Angeles if Not Elected Mayor: ‘What Would I Be Putting Money Into?’ | Video

Spencer Pratt says if either Karen Bass or Nithya Raman is elected mayor, he’ll be leaving Los Angeles behind for good.

“If Karen Bass is re-elected or Nithya gets elected, I will be done with trying to live in L.A.,” Pratt told Adam Carolla in an interview published Saturday by the comedian and “The Adam Carolla Show” podcaster. The two were speaking from Pratt’s burned Palisades property, where they showed the area’s two nearby reservoirs were still “bone dry.”

Pratt and wife, former “The Hills” co-star Heidi Montag, are among numerous plaintiffs who sued the city of Los Angeles and the Department of Water and Power following the devastating Palisades Fire, alleging officials neglected critical infrastructure. Pratt said matter-of-factly that he expected to win money in the ongoing legal action.

“I’ll take that money from the Newsom state park and the L.A. DWP [lawsuit], and I’ll go find somewhere that my kids will not have to see naked zombies, and I can have the last American dream somewhere,” Pratt told Carolla. “But I will not rebuild if these people are in charge, because what would I be putting money into?”

Though much of Pratt’s campaign has centered on the Airstream trailer parked on his demolished Palisades property, the surging mayoral candidate admitted last week that he wasn’t actually living out of it due to security concerns.

“Well, the reservoir is empty right now,” Carolla says in the video, which you can watch below. “I was literally just up on the hill, and we were just flying the drone over the reservoir, and it’s bone dry.”

Spencer Pratt on what he’ll do if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman wins the mayoral election pic.twitter.com/VCUuTZwMXG — The Adam Carolla Show (@AdamCarollaShow) May 16, 2026

Pratt said the reservoirs were always meant as fire protection, and that the expensive covers meant to make them useable for drinking water was a “new idea” that caused them to be drained in the first place, leading to a standoff over funding.

“No one was drinking that water. It has cisterns for helicopters. That’s why it was built, for the helicopters to come and take the water,” Pratt said. “So right now it’s empty because they want $20 million from the L.A. DWP — all the ratepayers in Los Angeles — to build a new cover. So the cover that they wouldn’t repair initially, why it was empty, was $140 grand. … My point is, these people are diabolical.”