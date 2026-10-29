Spencer Pratt Questions Nithya Raman’s Use of ‘You Can See Everything’ Footage for Campaign Ad

Spencer Pratt accused his former opponent and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman of ripping “You Can See Everything” footage from the theaters for a recent campaign video.

“Wait a second… did the lady who wants to represent Hollywood… rip in-theater camcorder footage of a theatrical release film for a campaign ad?” he wrote Thursday on X. “WTF.”

Wait a second…did the lady who wants to represent Hollywood…rip in-theater camcorder footage of a theatrical release film for a campaign ad? WTF https://t.co/iXhcCG0KAF — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 29, 2026

The video splices an interview with incumbent Mayor Karen Bass talking in circles about the LAX people mover with footage from the record-breaking documentary.

“The people mover is there you can see it,” Bass said later, clarifying, “No, I’m saying it’s in its testing phase.”

The campaign ad then cuts to Nathan Fielder asking Elizabeth Holmes whether her Theranos device “can run any test” or is “capable” of running any test. The footage used in the ad was not included in the official trailer for the film or the viral teaser.

The Raman campaign has not responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Raman’s X account threaded a footage credit to KNX News. That would explain the footage from the interview with Bass, but not the film footage. Filming the screen inside a theater is illegal and violates copyright laws and is also called movie theater piracy.

Pratt lost in the primary to Bass and Raman. The two mayoral candidates will compete in a runoff Tuesday to become the next mayor of L.A. Early voting is open now.

Bass and the leadership team have been criticized for their handling of the LAX people mover. The project has now been delayed again, with the 2.25-mile train not opening until at least February.