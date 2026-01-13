‘Late Show’ Audience Groans Over Stephen Colbert’s ‘Notoriously Cute’ Exxon Joke: ‘That’s a Tough One’ | Video

Stephen Colbert‘s Monday “Late Show” monologue featured a joke about oil company ExxonMobil that provoked loud groans from his studio audience.

Colbert first kicked things off by informing his viewers of the Trump administration’s new criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. “Nothing to worry about. Just a direct attack on our independent monetary system which props up the global economy,” Colbert recapped, before making a quick phone call directing his accountant to “liquidate all my holdings and move it into bronze weaponry and fertile goats.”

The “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” host noted that Trump’s investigation into Powell has received fierce pushback, including in a letter published Monday warning of the negative consequences that pressuring the Federal Reserve could have on inflation and the basic functioning of the U.S. economy. “The letter was signed by every living former Fed chair,” Colbert explained.

“Okay, but what do they know about money?” the “Late Show” host then joked. “Have they ever correctly identified a giraffe on a cognitive test? Huh? Have they? Do we know? We don’t know.”



You can watch Colbert’s full “Late Show” monologue yourself in the video below.

Colbert additionally mocked Trump for sharing a Wikipedia screenshot over the weekend identifying himself as the “Acting President of Venezuela.” The social media post prompted Colbert to joke, “In addition, Trump declared himself Miss Iowa in 1966. J.D. Power and Associates’ Best Midsize Sedan in Initial Customer Satisfaction and the World’s Largest Ball of Twine.”

The “Late Show” host pivoted to Trump’s recent White House meeting with America’s biggest oil executives, which saw the president publicly state his interest in rebuilding Venezuela’s oil infrastructure. Exxon CEO Darren Woods responded by saying that Venezuela was “uninvestable,” which in turn prompted Trump to remark that he was going to keep Exxon out of Venezuela’s oil industry because they were being “too cute.”

“Ah, yes, the notoriously cute global resource extraction corporation known as Exxon,” Colbert remarked. “You know their slogan? ‘When you think of us, technically you do think of baby ducks.’” In response to his studio audience’s shocked laughs and groans, Colbert said, “Yeah, I agree. That’s a tough one.”