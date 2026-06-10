Trump-Approved Steve Hilton ‘Would Be Honored’ to Have Spencer Pratt Join His California Governor Team | Video

Republican candidate for California governor Steve Hilton said that Spencer Pratt has a spot in his governor’s office now that his campaign for mayor ended.

The former Fox News commentator went on the conseravative news network earlier Wednesday and told Martha MacCallum that he respected the energy that the reality star-turned-politician brought to Los Angeles.

“I would be honored to have him in any kind of role,” Hilton said. “I haven’t spoken to him since the election results, but of course he made a huge impact.”

Hilton said he would specifically like to place Pratt in a role that dealt with issues he campaigned on including homelessness and fire safety.

The Trump-endorsed Brit advanced to the general election for governor Tuesday. He will face Democratic candidate and former California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. The Democratic candidates split the votes amongst themselves, allowing Hilton to emerge as a top two contender.

California has nonpartisan primary elections. This year, though, Californians will have the choice between a Republican and a Democrat. Hilton lamented the nonpartisan election system, saying that it gives Californians less choice.

“[Pratt] gave hope in Los Angeles,” he added. “I actually think it’s a travesty that we have this top-two system, which meant that in L.A. there’s not the same chance to vote for change as we’re now going to have statewide.”

MacCallum: Would there be a place for Spencer Pratt in a HIlton administration?



Hilton: I would be honored to have him in any kind of role. pic.twitter.com/F6wlaMJEHj — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2026

Pratt was iced out of the L.A. mayoral election by progressive candidate Councilmember Nithya Raman Monday. Raman will face incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the general election this November.