Trump Says Iran Cease-Fire ‘Over,’ Calls Leaders ‘Scum’ After Renewed Military Escalation

President Donald Trump declared early Wednesday that the cease-fire between the United States and Iran is effectively over, saying any negotiations are seemingly “a waste of time” after the two countries exchanged their most significant military strikes in weeks.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the annual summit in Ankara, Turkey, Trump was asked whether the cease-fire and the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) last month had collapsed.

“To me, I think it’s over,” Trump said. The president went on to sharply denounce Iran’s leadership, referring to them as “scum,” “sick people” and “vicious, violent people,” while stating that the Iranian regime couldn’t be trusted to uphold any agreement.

“I don’t want to deal with them anymore,” he added. “If they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.”

Although Trump said his U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff remain willing and able to continue diplomatic efforts, he made clear he believes additional negotiations would accomplish little.

“They want to negotiate,” Trump said of Kushner and Witkoff. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them [the Iranian regime]. They’re liars.”

The president proceeded to contrast Iran’s approach with that of NATO allies, saying agreements with longtime partners are honored while accusing his adversary of publicly disavowing deals after privately reaching them.

“We make a deal,” said Trump. “They go outside, talk to the press, they say, ‘We never even talked about it.’ There’s something wrong with them.”

Pressed on whether talks could resume, Trump remained dismissive. “I don’t care, they can talk,” he said. “But I think they’re wasting their time.”

Trump’s comments followed a dramatic escalation in the conflict overnight. U.S. Central Command said American forces carried out “powerful” strikes against more than 80 Iranian military targets in response to attacks on commercial oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones at American military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait, marking what’s easily the most serious direct exchange between the two countries since they signed a memorandum aimed at reducing tensions last month.

Trump’s declaration that the U.S-Iran cease-fire is effectively over not only casts doubt on the future of that diplomatic framework, but it also seems to signal the administration may move away from negotiations in favor of a more confrontational posture toward Iran.