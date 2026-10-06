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Gavin Newsom, Jim Acosta and More Torch Trump After He Dares Iran to ‘Take Out’ Los Angeles or San Diego in Rally Speech

“He is deranged and dangerous,” the California governor writes

Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds on October 05, 2026 in Grand Island, Nebraska. Trump is campaigning for incumbent U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and Gov. Jim Pillen ahead of the November midterm elections. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds on October 05, 2026 in Grand Island, Nebraska. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
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Gavin Newsom, Jim Acosta and more ripped into Donald Trump Monday evening after the president appeared to dare Iran to “take out” Los Angeles or San Diego in a rally speech.

The controversy arose after Trump attempted to defend the ongoing military operation in Iran, telling rally attendees in Grand Island, Nebraska that it was a “small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe.”

“They can take out a city,” Trump said. “Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay. And it’s going to be over with very soon. It’s … almost over with – and they might keep going a little long. You know, they always say they have a big threshold for pain. They need it. Let me tell you. They need it. But it’s going to end very soon. And it will end one way or the other.”

It didn’t take long for Trump’s remarks to circulate on X, prompting a big reaction from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

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“After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego,” Newsom wrote on X while sharing a clip of Trump’s comments. “He is deranged and dangerous.”

Veteran journalist Jim Acosta expressed a similar sentiment, writing on X, “The crowd starts to applaud as Trump fantasizes about LA and San Diego being wiped out by a nuclear attack. WTF. This is not normal.”

Additionally, Carrie Coon, the star of HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” pointedly wrote, “Can we take the keys away from Grandpa yet?”

While several of Trump’s supporters defended that the president was joking with the comment, several other X users made it clear they did not find the remark funny.

For a full round-up of reactions to Trump’s comment, keep reading. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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