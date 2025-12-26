Trump Wishes a Merry Christmas to All — Since It ‘May Be Your Last’

President Donald Trump’s Christmas wish on Thursday was for everyone to enjoy the holiday — regardless of their political affiliation — since it may be their last.

“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to ‘drop him like a dog’ when things got too HOT,” he wrote on Truth Social, “falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so.”

“When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife ‘Republican,’ Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story — a total Scam —

and had nothing to do with ‘TRUMP,’” he continued. “The Failing New York Times, among many others, was forced to apologize for their bad and faulty Election ‘Reporting,’ even to the point of losing many subscribers due to their highly inaccurate (FAKE!) coverage. Now the same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished. But sadly, that’s the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!!”

Trump ended his message ominously: “Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!”

The president’s note notably came a day after the Department of Justice revealed the possible existence of “over a million more” documents pertaining to the Epstein Files, once again pushing their deadline. His inclusion in recent prior releases have since been redacted or identified as fake by officials.