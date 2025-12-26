Jimmy Kimmel Ridicules Trump While Warning of Rising Tyranny: ‘It Happens Fast’

Jimmy Kimmel skewered President Donald Trump in his alternative Christmas message for Channel 4 in the U.K. on Christmas Day, condemning his administration for ushering in tyranny and fascism.

“I can tell you that from a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year. Tyranny is booming over here. You may have read in your colorful newspapers my country’s president would like to shut me up, because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored,” the late night host began. “The American government made a threat against me and the company I work for, and all of a sudden, we’re off the air. But then, you know what happened? A Christmas miracle happened. It was September, it was a September miracle.”

“Millions and millions of people stood up and said, ‘No, this is not acceptable.’ People who never watched my show, people who are on record saying they hate my show, spoke out. They marched. They did this all to support the right to a free expression of speech. And because so many people spoke out, we came back. Our show came back stronger than ever,” he continued. “We won, the president lost, and now I’m back on the air every night, giving the most powerful politician on Earth a right and richly deserved bollocking. That’s a word, right? I used it properly?”

Kimmel’s message notably came a week after he cried while delivering his final “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue of 2025, which recapped his hard year. He then warned his U.K. viewers on Thursday that despotism can happen fast.

“The reason I’m telling you this story is because maybe you’re thinking, ‘Oh, a government silencing its critics is something that happens in places like Russia or North Korea or L.A., not the U.K.’ Well, that’s what we thought, and now we’ve got King Donnie the VIII calling for executions. It happens fast,” he said. “You know, it’s funny, we Americans are very proud of not having a king. It’s kind of why we left. Earlier this year, tens of millions of us marched at protests called No Kings. You had some of those there. And just for the record, we have nothing against your king. I mean, I don’t know if you know this, but his son lives here. We just, well, some of us just have a problem with the guy who thinks he is our king.”

“Here in the United States, right now, we are both figuratively and literally tearing down the structures of our democracy, from the free press to science to medicine to judicial independence to the actual White House itself,” the ABC comedian added. “We are a right mess, and we know this is also affecting you, and I just wanted to say sorry, and we want you to know, or at least I want you to know, that we’re not all like him. We’re not all like that.”

Kimmel then ended his message, asking for further grace while referencing “Love Actually,” “Hamilton,” Tom Holland and even Simon Cowell.

“So if I might speak on behalf of my country, which I most certainly do not, our message to you, our friends across the pond this Christmas, is don’t give up on us. We’re going through a bit of a wobble right now, but we’ll come around,” he concluded. “We are not bright. We’re Americans. No one knows better than you. We’re always just a little bit late to the game. But do we come through in the end? Maybe. Give us about three years, please. Thank you for your patience and thank you for Spider-Man.”