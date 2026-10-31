Trump Mocks Hollywood for ‘Kissing My Ass’ Over Federal Film and TV Tax Credit

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Donald Trump took a break from complimenting Jon Husted’s ass at a Florida campaign rally to mock Hollywood for kissing his own. Trump used part of his speech Friday, days away from the 2026 midterm elections, to make fun of actors and filmmakers for trying to meet with him to make moviemaking more accessible through tax credits.

“Now they’re all calling me, kissing my ass. They want tax credits for Hollywood because Hollywood’s dying and other countries are taking away [jobs],” Trump said. “‘Sir, can we please meet you.’ Guys that have been saying bad crap about me for years are sitting in my office, ‘Sir, it’s a great honor to be with you, sir.’ See, the great thing about the internet is that all you do is you press a button, and it tells you everything they’ve said for the last 20 years. Ding! Ding! No, it’s amazing. Now they want tax credits because their industry is dying in this country. And I’ll probably do it.”