Trump Mocks Hollywood for ‘Kissing My Ass’ Over Federal Film and TV Tax Credit

Donald Trump took a break from complimenting Jon Husted’s ass at a Florida campaign rally to mock Hollywood for kissing his own. Trump used part of his speech Friday, days away from the 2026 midterm elections, to make fun of actors and filmmakers for trying to meet with him to make moviemaking more accessible through tax credits.
“Now they’re all calling me, kissing my ass. They want tax credits for Hollywood because Hollywood’s dying and other countries are taking away [jobs],” Trump said. “‘Sir, can we please meet you.’ Guys that have been saying bad crap about me for years are sitting in my office, ‘Sir, it’s a great honor to be with you, sir.’ See, the great thing about the internet is that all you do is you press a button, and it tells you everything they’ve said for the last 20 years. Ding! Ding! No, it’s amazing. Now they want tax credits because their industry is dying in this country. And I’ll probably do it.”
It’s not clear which Hollywood celebrities Trump claims were saying it was a “great honor” to meet with him, though the president did use part of his speech to jab at Robert De Niro. During his rant, Trump went after his vocal critic, asking if De Niro is “a moron” and saying that he’s “no good for comedies.”
“He’s a moron,” Trump said. “There’s something wrong with him. I used to sort of like him in some, but now I can’t even watch him. He’s, like, gross.”
Trump also used part of his speech — positioned just days before an election in which gas prices, the Iran war and general affordability are all hot topics — to take a dig at the Academy Awards. There, the president blamed criticism of him for ruining “what used to be a great show.”
“Now it sucks because people get up and use foul language against your favorite president,” Trump said of the Oscars.
Representatives for De Niro and the Academy did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.