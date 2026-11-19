President Donald Trump warned Thursday that people who stray from his MAGA movement “don’t do very well,” responding to Elon Musk’s declaration that he no longer identifies with the political movement he spent hundreds of millions of dollars supporting.

The remarks came a day after Musk publicly distanced himself from MAGA while expressing regret over his massive spending on Republican candidates in the midterm elections. Trump stopped short of criticizing one of his biggest financial backers directly, instead calling Musk a friend while warning against abandoning his political movement.

“He’s a friend of mine,” Trump told NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez in a phone interview. “What can I tell you? I mean, you have to ask — there are lots of definitions out there. MAGA, to me, means something very specific, and when people veer from it, they don’t do very well.”

“But Elon is — Elon’s got very good intentions,” Trump added. “I mean, he was with me the whole — he traveled with me.”

Speaking at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk rejected the MAGA label while criticizing blind loyalty to Republican Party policies.

“I’m not MAGA,” Musk said. “If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that.”

The declaration marked a reversal from October 2024, when Musk enthusiastically embraced Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, proclaiming himself “Dark MAGA.”

Musk also acknowledged that his nearly half-billion-dollar investment in Republican candidates failed to deliver the results he wanted, with Democrats taking control of Congress following the November elections.

“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” Musk said, as TheWrap previously reported. “Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.”

The billionaire spent more than $250 million helping elect Trump in 2024 and later led the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), overseeing sweeping cuts to the federal workforce before leaving his government role.