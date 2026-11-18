Elon Musk said Wednesday he feels “pretty foolish” about pouring nearly half a billion dollars into Republican campaigns during the 2026 midterms, acknowledging that his spending failed to prevent Democrats from taking control of Congress.

“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” Musk told Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he would have spent less if he could do it over again.

The admission comes after Musk spent at least $445 million supporting Republicans in federal races, according to campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets. His goal, he said, was to preserve a 51-seat Republican Senate majority heading into 2029. Instead, Republicans were “routed” in the November elections, leaving one of the country’s biggest political donors questioning the value of his investment.

“It certainly shows that American elections are not just about money,” Musk said. “Obviously, you can put a lot of money into an election and have an effect that is relatively minor, and I think that that was the case here.”

The losses were particularly striking in Texas, where Tesla and SpaceX are headquartered. As TheWrap previously reported, Musk donated $158 million to a Republican Senate super PAC, which transferred matching sums to a group supporting Ken Paxton. The Republican ultimately lost to Democrat James Talarico despite heavy spending on the race.

Following his victory, Talarico told ABC’s “The View” that Texas voters had sent Musk a message: “Texas is not for sale.”

Musk defended his political spending as an effort to preserve divided government rather than secure unified Republican control.

“I’m not in favor of a supermajority of Republicans either,” he said. “I think we want to have some checks and balances here.”

His comments also mark another reversal in his public stance on political spending. In May 2025, Musk said he intended to spend “a lot less” on future elections, declaring that he had “done enough” after contributing more than $290 million during the 2024 election cycle.

Instead, he dramatically increased his contributions in 2026, only to see Democrats win both chambers of Congress and raise the prospect of greater scrutiny of his businesses.

Asked whether the political backlash could affect Tesla and SpaceX, Musk dismissed suggestions that he might face criminal prosecution.

“I haven’t committed any crimes,” he said, criticizing Democrats who have called for investigations or suggested he should face prison time. “It really needs to be first crime, then prison. Not the other way around.”

Musk also sought to distance himself from partisan politics, describing his views as moderate despite his extensive financial support for Republican candidates.

“I’m not MAGA,” he said, before qualifying the statement and arguing that he does not blindly adhere to Republican policies. Both parties, he added, have positive and negative qualities.