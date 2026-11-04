James Talarico Shades Elon Musk on ‘The View,’ Says Texas Results Sent a Message to ‘The World’s First Trillionaire’

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James Talarico was one of the several big upset winners in Tuesday night’s midterms, scoring Democrats a Senate seat in Texas of all places. Stopping by “The View” on Wednesday morning, the senator-elect argued that his win sent “a crystal clear message” to Elon Musk.

In total, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO donated approximately $224 million to PACs backing Senate Republicans in the midterm elections, and specifically dispersed the funds to Ken Paxton, the Republican candidate in Texas. The hosts of “The View” were quick to point out that Musk’s spending made it one of the most expensive Senate races in history.