‘SNL’ Roasts Elon Musk Over Texas Midterms Loss

This week’s “Saturday Night Live” took Elon Musk to task for sinking over $440 million into the Texas midterm elections, only to see the state turn overwhelmingly blue in a Democratic wave of wins.

Jeremy Culhane joined the “SNL” Weekend Update desk as Musk, with Colin Jost asking the tech billionaire how he feels about the loss. Culhane’s Musk, however, kept giving Jost props for his “epic vulgar roast,” a nod to how the real-life Musk describes his AI Grok’s feature to “roast” individuals.

“That was like an epic roast of me. Most vulgar. That’s what I call an epic roast,” Culhane’s Musk says to Jost after a relatively inane comment, extending his fist for a fist bump and adding, “And it’s time for a pounding.”

Jost replies starkly, “I cannot believe you’re the richest person in the world.”

In the most pointed moment of the sketch, Jost lays out the table for Musk:

“Let me just recap: You moved to Texas because California was run by Democrats. You moved all of your companies to Texas because you didn’t want to pay taxes. You built your own town in Texas. And now Texas is run by Democrats, and now you’re gonna have to pay taxes. How does that make you feel?”

“Bad?” Culhane’s Musk replies.

“I guess that’s what I thought, I mean I would feel bad too,” Jost says in return, to which Culhane’s Musk laughs awkwardly and says, “Ouchie wowchie, that is another epic vulgar roast from Colin Jost, my poorest friend.”

Elsewhere on this week’s “Saturday Night Live,” Texas senator-elect James Talarico crashed the cold open to encourage the show to move away from the political openings, and host Druski donned whiteface to play Elizabeth Holmes in a “You Can See Everything” parody.

Musk, meanwhile, is the subject of a four-hour documentary called “Musk” that has been rolling out in theaters over the last month and is now available for rent.