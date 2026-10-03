Trump Finds New Assistant Press Secretary in Real America’s Voice Correspondent

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Donald Trump’s White House expanded its press team Friday, tapping Real America’s Voice correspondent Beni Rae Harmony to be assistant press secretary.

The 24-year-old Harmony, who has served as Real America’s Voice’s White House correspondent since joining the conservative network in September 2025, confirmed her appointment on X Friday evening, after TMZ reported earlier that day that she had been scooped up to work for Trump.

“I’m excited to announce that I am joining the Trump Administration as Asst. White House Press Secretary,” she wrote. “It’s been an honor to report, travel and cover this historic administration as Senior White House Correspondent for Real America’s Voice. My goal has always been to ask the questions that matter to real Americans and make sure their voices are heard.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to President Trump for this opportunity and his trust,” she continued. “I’m looking forward to this next chapter – serving the American people and continuing to fight for the American Dream. America First.”

Harmony’s addition to the press team comes as the White House has yet to find a replacement for Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down as White House press secretary at the end of August.

Trump broke the news on Truth Social at the time, writing, “Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!”

Leavitt welcomed her second child, a daughter named Viviana “Vivi” Riccio, in May 2026.

As Trump went on, he praised Leavitt’s work in the administration and said she would remain involved in his political operation after leaving the White House, writing, “Karoline will continue on as one of my TOP outside Advisors, and will remain an influential voice within the Republican Party as we head into the Midterms.”

Leavitt, 27, became the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary when Trump returned to office in January 2025.

Following the news of her planned exit, Leavitt wrote on X, “The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life.”

Vice President JD Vance and other Trump administration officials have stepped in to give press briefings as the press secretary position remains vacant.