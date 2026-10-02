Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Pete Hegseth for Casually Introducing an Eccentric Billionaire in ‘No Weirdos’ Speech

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Jimmy Kimmel mocked Pete Hegseth for declaring “no fatties, no beardos, no weirdos” in a recent speech, only to shout out eccentric billionaire Palmer Luckey moments later.

During Thursday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” which is filming in Brooklyn this week, the comedian weighed in on the secretary of defense’s “State of the Force” address, where he declared “no fatties, no tr–nies, no beardos, no weirdos” were welcome in the department.

“You know, he practiced that in the mirror all morning and still screwed it up,” Kimmel ripped. “I mean, imagine writing that out.”

He added: “And while Pistol Pete’s cutting 20% of our generals and admirals, their loss will not be felt thanks to a new group of leaders spearheading an effort he calls Project Meridian.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” editors then cut to footage of Hegseth shouting out Elon Musk, Newt Gingrich and Palmer Luckey, prompting the late night host to highlight the irony of the situation.

“Wait a minute. He specifically said no fatties, no beardos, no weirdos,” Kimmel quipped. “I saw all three of those right there. Elon Musk, Newt Gingrich and Palmer Luckey. Who is Palmer Luckey?! I looked him up. This is from his Wikipedia page.”

A photo of Luckey sporting a mullet, goatee and Hawaiian then splashed across the screen.

“This is not even a real person,” Kimmel said. “Pete Hegseth put Tommy Bahama in charge of our military. He hired a guy he met at a kayak rental shop to run [it].”

Before moving on, Kimmel noted that he loved it when the Trump administration introduced “a new character.”

“I don’t know if there’s a Mrs. Luckey, but I will assure you, she’s not,” he concluded.

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Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.