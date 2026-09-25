Jimmy Kimmel Recruits Zohran Mamdani, Late Night Hosts and Bruce Springsteen for Brooklyn Week

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, two late night hosts and Bruce Springsteen are among the guests that will drop into “Jimmy Kimmel Live” as it airs from Brooklyn.

As Kimmel and ABC continue the tradition of filming a week of shows in Brooklyn, New York for the eighth year, the host will welcome a wide variety of public figure across politics — including Mamdani and Bernie Sanders — and entertainment from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.

Fellow late night hosts John Oliver and Seth Meyers will drop into the late night show, but it remains to be seen whether Jimmy Fallon or Jon Stewart will join for guest appearances. The hosts all notably got together earlier this year to bid farewell to Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show.”

Additional guests for the Brooklyn week include Mahershala Ali, Billy Crystal, Pete Davidson, Robby Hoffman, Paul McCartney Tom Morello and Howard Stern.

Both Springsteen and Morello will pull double duty as a musical guest alongside De La Soul, Goose and TV On The Radio.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will produce five original shows in front of a live studio audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House.

Kimmel executive produces “Jimmy Kimmel Live” alongside Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig. Douglas DeLuca and Danny Ricker serve as co-executive producers for the show.

The late night show is produced by 12:05 AM Productions LLC, in association with Kimmelot and 20th Television.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.