Trump Taps Fox News Contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier as Surgeon General Nominee

Former Fox News contributor Nicole Saphier was announced as the new Surgeon General nominee.

Donald Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social account on Thursday morning. He described Saphier – who is also a radiologist – as “a STAR physician who has spent her career guiding women facing breast cancer through their diagnosis and treatment while tirelessly advocating to increase early cancer detection and prevention.”

LMAO — Trump announces that Fox News contributor Nicole Saphier is his new pick for Surgeon General pic.twitter.com/lWrAMCce8a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2026

She is also an incredible communicator, who makes complicated health issues more easily understood by all Americans,” Trump added. “Dr. Nicole Saphier will do great things for our Country, and help, “MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN.”

Saphier is the director of breast imaging at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s facility in Monmouth, NJ. Along with her past appearances on Fox News, she also contributed to Fox Business. A Fox News spokesperson told TheWrap Saphier’s contributor contract has been terminated.

Saphier has appeared on a long list of Fox News programs over the years. The list includes “Jesse Waters Primetime,” “The Big Weekend Show,” “Fox and Friends,” “Fox and Friends Weekends,” “Outnumbered,” and “Hannity.”

Her nomination by Trump ends speculation that Dr. Casey Means, Trump’s last pick and a favorite of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., could get Senate approval. Much of that speculation came from Means’ skepticism toward childhood vaccines. Before his post announcing Saphier has his new nominee, Trump skewered Senator Bill Cassidy for being a roadblock against Means.

“I nominated Casey, a strong MAHA Warrior, at the recommendation of Secretary Kennedy, who understands the MAHA Movement better than anyone, with perhaps the possible exception of ME,” Trump wrote. “Nevertheless, despite Senator Cassidy’s intransigence and political games, Casey will continue to fight for MAHA on the many important Health issues facing our Country, such as the rising childhood disease epidemic, increased autism rates, poor nutrition, over-medicalization, and researching the root causes of infertility, and many other difficult medical problems.”