WHCD Suspect Called Himself ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ in Message Sent to Family Before Shooting

The man accused of firing shots at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner referred to himself as a “Friendly Federal Assassin” in messages sent to his family moments before the attack, the AP reported on Sunday.

Authorities are approaching the writings as “some of the clearest evidence yet of the suspect’s mindset and possible motives.” The AP previously identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California. His messages also are said to have made “repeated” references to President Donald Trump’s administration, without naming him specifically.

Also on Sunday, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker that authorities “do not have somebody who’s cooperating” at the moment, but they do not believe anyone else was involved.

“We know that there were some writings, and we’ve already spoken with several witnesses who knew him,” Blanche said. “And I kept it a little general because we do believe it was administration officials. Obviously President Trump is a member of the administration, the head of it, but as far as exacting threats that may have been communicated beforehand, we’re still actively investigating that evidence.”

The alleged shooter has been charged with two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon, per U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro. His arraignment is set for Monday, where additional charges are expected to be announced.