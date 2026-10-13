CNN Expands All Access Streaming to UK and Canada

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CNN is taking its All Access streaming subscription service overseas for the first time, announcing Tuesday that it will launch in the United Kingdom and Canada on Oct. 20 as the network works to build a larger digital business under new owner Skydance.

The expansion comes one week after Skydance completed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, bringing CNN and CBS News under the same corporate umbrella. It also advances CNN chairman Mark Thompson’s effort to build a subscription business capable of offsetting declining cable TV revenue, with a goal of generating more than $1 billion annually in digital subscriptions by 2030.

The service will cost £4.99 (about $6.60) per month in Britain and C$7.99 (about $5.60) in Canada, with annual plans priced at £49.99 and C$79.99, respectively. CNN is offering discounted first-year subscriptions in both countries and plans to expand into additional international markets in 2027.

Subscribers will have access to live CNN programming, on-demand video, CNN Original Series and CNN Films, along with unlimited reporting across CNN’s website and app.

“Following the enthusiastic reception of this offering in the U.S., expanding first to the U.K. and Canada has been our top international expansion priority as we continue to invest in and grow our direct-to-consumer business,” CNN Worldwide chief operating officer Alex MacCallum said in a statement.

The rollout comes ahead of November’s U.S. midterm elections, with CNN promoting its political coverage as a selling point for international audiences. Eligible Canadian pay-TV subscribers will receive access to the new video offering at no additional cost, while existing CNN Live subscribers in Britain will be upgraded.

Thompson told the Financial Times that All Access is exceeding internal expectations, although CNN has not disclosed how many paying subscribers it has attracted in the United States.

CNN launched All Access in the U.S. in October 2025 at $6.99 per month. Its international expansion now offers another test of whether the network can convert its global audience into a growing source of subscription revenue as traditional pay-TV viewership declines.