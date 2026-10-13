Fox Entertainment Partners With Hartbeat Brands for Vertical IP Development, Distribution

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Fox Entertainment and Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat announced a new partnership Tuesday that will give the former first look at film and television productions developed from microseries under the latter’s Codeblack, Essence and Revolt brands. Following initial platform runs, Fox Entertainment Global will also distribute the verticals worldwide.

“Hartbeat has a powerful creative voice and an exceptional instinct for stories that connect with audiences,” Hannah Pillemer, head of scripted at FOX Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “This partnership gives us an opportunity to identify bold ideas in the vertical space, see what resonates in real time and give those stories a path to grow into film and television. This strategic, audience-driven approach to developing IP fits naturally with how we’re growing FOX Entertainment Studios.”

This follows a deal Hartbeat struck that made aTwist the exclusive home of the company’s microdramas. Under that deal, every Hartbeat- and LOL-branded micro drama premieres worldwide on aTwist and streams exclusively there.