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NYC Film Office Gets Into Microdramas to Support Young Filmmakers | Exclusive

The five-part series “Permit Panic” teaches indie filmmakers how to obtain permits to shoot in New York City

Director Zane on set of "Permit Panic" (Credit: Zane Productions)
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The New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) has produced its first microdrama as a public service for filmmakers navigating production bureaucracy in the city, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

“Permit Panic” is a five-episode vertical that will follow a young Gen Z filmmaker, who lands a last-minute vertical-production opportunity, but doesn’t know how to properly and efficiently shoot in Manhattan.

The series will be available to watch on Instagram Reels, TikTok and YouTube Shorts as a resource, showing how the NYC Film Office supports filmmakers just starting out. The company noted that the microdrama format, with its cliffhangers, hooks and twists, effectively reaches younger audiences breaking into the business.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani (Photo credit: @ZohranKMamdani/X)
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“Today, the phone is an entertainment screen,” said Director Zane, the creator of “Permit Panic.” “Vertical storytelling is no longer just a promotional format; it is a genuine narrative space. With ‘Permit Panic,’ we wanted to make a story that feels immediate, funny and recognizably New York, while showing filmmakers that there is a real team ready to help them navigate the production process.”

The series will feature MOME Commissioner Rafael Espinal as himself, alongside NYC Film Office employees who participate as members of the cast. The writing duo worked with a Gen Z focus group to review the script during development and implemented feedback from the Film Office.

Zane created and developed the microseries in collaboration with Michael Skolnick. ZANE Productions produced the series in collaboration with NMP Films / Next Millennium Production.

“Permit Panic” will shoot in New York City ahead of the inaugural ALZA Festival, taking place Oct. 16–18. The festival will feature vertical series premieres, creator Q&A’s and immersive activations, all spotlighting microdramas and vertical storytelling.

The public service microseries does not have a release date, yet, but it will be available across vertical social platforms for the film office.

Zane most recently directed “Best in Class,” a vertical competition series in partnership with Xfinity.

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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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