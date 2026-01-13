‘His & Hers’ Scores Nearly 20 Million Views in First Week on Netflix, Dethroning ‘Stranger Things’

Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal’s “His & Hers” dethroned “Stranger Things” as the most-watched English language show on Netflix. During the week of Jan. 5 — the series’ first week on the streamer — the thriller scored 19.9 million views.

On the TV side, it was followed by the Harlan Coben adaptation “Run Away,” which saw 15.6 million views. The fifth season of “Stranger Things” then came in third place with 9.3 million views during the week.

But don’t feel too bad for the Duffer brothers. The final season of “Stranger Things” is now the sixth most popular English TV show on Netflix of all time. Since the premiere of the first third of Season 5, the installment has scored 115 million views. It should be noted that each of the three installments of “Stranger Things” Season 5 were measured by their performance in their respective first 91 days of release. There’s no extra time on the clock for Netflix’s biggest hit.

Back to the week of Jan. 5, all five seasons of “Stranger Things” remained on Netflix’s weekly most-watched week during the time in question. That marks seven weeks in a row. Season 1 was the fourth most watched English-language show of the week (5 million views) followed by Season 2 (4.5 million views), Season 3 (4.4 million views) and Season 4 (4.1 million views). The other notable addition to Netflix’s English-language TV list was “Emily in Paris” Season 5, which came in fifth place and secured 4.5 million views.

