Will Ferrell’s ‘The Hawk’ Shoots Up Streaming List, but It Can’t Dethrone an HBO Fave | Chart

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It’s no surprise to see the HBO Max hit “House of the Dragon” top the Samba weekly Wrap Report streaming chart for the second week in a row, and third time in the past four weeks.

What is surprising is to see another “House” near the top of the chart this week, with “The Hawk” in between.

That second “House” is “Little House on the Prairie,” the Netflix update on the classic 1970s TV series (which is itself an adaptation of a series of books from the 1930s). “Little House” debuted on the chart in eighth place last week amid criticism from right wing talking heads about how it would treat certain characters for a 21st century audience. Apparently no amount of huffing and puffing can blow this house down: it rises five spots this week, to third place, and has already been renewed for another season.

“House of the Dragon” once again tops this week’s Samba TV streaming chart

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Sandwiched in between those two Houses is “The Hawk” on Netflix. Will Ferrell’s comedy about a pro golfer on the comeback trail makes a big splash in its first week, debuting in second place.

“The Five-Star Weekend” is up three spots this week, as the Peacock drama about a widow and her friends rediscovering life moves into fourth place.

Netflix’s “Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea” docks in fifth this week, and is the opposite of a five-star experience. The documentary shares details of the Costa Concordia, a luxury cruise that ended in disaster when it went aground off the coast of Italy in 2012.

“Ride or Die,” on Prime Video, debuts in sixth this week. The action comedy series pairs Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham as best friends on the run once it’s revealed that one of them is actually a trained assassin.

HBO Max’s satirical look back on history through Larry David’s eyes, “Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness,” is up two spots this week, to seventh.

The reality series “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” makes its first appearance on our chart this week, perhaps as “Dutton Ranch” viewers looked for something new to glom onto.

There’s another Netflix debut in ninth with “I Will Find You.” The limited series, an adaptation of the popular novel, stars Sam Worthington as a father wrongfully imprisoned for murdering his son, who then sets out on a rescue mission when he learns his son may still be alive.

Closing out the chart in tenth is “Lucky,” the Apple TV+ miniseries starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a con artist on the run. It cracks the top 10 for the first time this week after debuting on July 15.

“America’s Got Talent” is the top linear show on this week’s Samba chart

The true story on linear TV of late is the World Cup, which has drawn huge audiences throughout the tournament. The Samba weekly Wrap Report excludes live sports broadcasts however, so “America’s Got Talent” is once again in the top spot.

While the World Cup continued, the big four North American sports were all on hiatus, which is when ESPN hosts its annual “ESPYs” award program. The broadcast, on ABC, lands in second place this week.

It was a big week for “Wheel of Fortune,” with the timeless game show claiming four spots. “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,” a new flavor of the reality dance program, steps into sixth place this week.

To round out our chart, “Jeopardy!,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” all claim one spot each.