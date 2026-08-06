‘House of the Dragon’ Keeps Its Grip On the Streaming Throne for 4th Straight Week | Chart

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With the calendar turning to August, it feels like a good time to declare “House of the Dragon,” the HBO series, the streaming show of the summer. The “Game of Thrones” spinoff tops the Samba weekly Wrap Report streaming chart again this week, making that four straight weeks, and five of the past six.

When HBO and HBO Max series rise to the top of the chart, they tend to stay there. Sometimes, the shows are so popular they sit on the throne even after wrapping up their runs, as we saw with “House of the Dragon” two years ago. With one episode left to go in Season 3, we’ll keep watch to see if history repeats itself.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

There’s a grisly chart debut in second place this week, with the Netflix true-crime documentary series “The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare.” The three-part series looks at the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students.

“Ransom Canyon,” the Netflix western starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, moves up one spot this week, landing in third.

“Ride or Die,” the Prime Video action comedy, slid one spot this week, landing in fourth. That’s three straight weeks on the chart for the series, showing some staying power even though all eight of its episodes arrived on July 15. It’s also both a female-led series and the rare Prime Video production that is not drawn from some existing IP. Steaming executives, take notice.

Holding steady in sixth place is “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness,” HBO’s Larry David-led skewering of American history.

We’re seeing stars – well, Starz – in sixth place with “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” This is the fifth season of the crime drama, which is itself a spinoff of the late 2010s series “Power.” The show makes its chart debut this week, one week before the season five finale.

The Will Ferrell Netflix comedy “The Hawk” slides down to seventh this week after a two-week run in second place.

That’s followed by the Apple TV+ crime thriller “Lucky,” in eighth.

“The Bombing of Pan Am 103” is ninth this week. The Netflix limited series is a scripted retelling of the real-life 1988 bombing of a transatlantic flight over Lockerbie, Scotland.

Closing out the streaming side of the chart is “Furious” on Hulu. The crime drama stars Emmy Rossum (“Shameless”) as an FBI agent pursuing a female serial killer. The show added its first three episodes on July 27, before switching to a regular weekly schedule after. Clearly, the move paid off as it debuted in tenth place.

Meanwhile, if “House of the Dragon” is the streaming show of the summer, “America’s Got Talent” holds that mantle for linear. The competition tops the chart yet again as its 21st season rages on.

That’s followed by “Wheel of Fortune,” which claims four total spots on this week’s chart. “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” is third, while “Jeopardy!” makes the chart twice, in seventh and ninth.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” (eighth) and “American Ninja Warrior” (tenth) round out the week.