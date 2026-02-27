Home > Media & Platforms > Streaming

‘House of Villains’ Season 3 Cast Guide: Where You’ve Seen the Infamous Reality Stars Before

Check out the 10 TV personalities from hit shows like “Survivor” and “Basketball Wives”

An all-new set of infamous reality stars are breaking into the “House of Villains” for Season 3.

The 10 TV personalities have all been dubbed as the most slick-talking, cutthroat and crafty members of their casts, which is why they’ve earned their spot on the popular Peacock series. Some of the stars who made it into the house come from hit shows like “Survivor,” “Basketball Wives,” “Drag Race” and more.

The show premieres its third season on Thursday. See all the stars who are set to compete below.

House of Villains
Tiffany “New York” Pollard

Tiffany “New York” Pollard, one of the most notorious reality TV stars of all time, makes her return to “House of Villains” for a third time. She is now the only contestant who’s appeared in every season of “House of Villains.”

Paul Abrahamian 

Reality star and clothing designer Paul Abrahamian steps into the “House of Villains” following his time on CBS’ “Big Brother,” where he was a two-time runner-up in the competition series on Seasons 18 and19.

Tyson Apostol

The clever and witty winner of “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” Season 27, Tyson Apostol, joins the cast for Season 3.

Jackie Christie

“Basketball Wives” star Jackie Christie, known for being straightforward and never holding anything back, is welcomed into the house this season.

Kate Chastain

Kate Chastain, the witty and sharp chief stewardess on Bravo’s “Below Deck” for six seasons, has also moved into the house.

Drita D’Avanzo

The Staten Island gem from the “Mob Wives” franchise, Drita D’Avanzo, is entering the game of “House of Villains.”

Plane Jane

“RuPaul’s Drag Race’s” own Plane Jane has signed up to serve it up in the competition. Plane Jane was a finalist on Season 16 of the drag competition.

Johnny Middlebrooks

Former track athlete Johnny Middlebrooks, who is best known for being the charming flirt in the “Love Island” franchise, enters the house.

Ashley Mitchell

Ashley “Millionaire Mitchell” Mitchell is ready to rock the “House of Villains after slaying in MTV’s “The Challenge” and “The Real World: Ex-plosion.”

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn, luxury real estate agent and author, earned her keep as one of the breakout stars on “Selling Sunset.”

Tom Sandoval

The list closes out with musician and restaurateur Tom Sandoval, who is best known for appearing on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules.”

