An all-new set of infamous reality stars are breaking into the “House of Villains” for Season 3.

The 10 TV personalities have all been dubbed as the most slick-talking, cutthroat and crafty members of their casts, which is why they’ve earned their spot on the popular Peacock series. Some of the stars who made it into the house come from hit shows like “Survivor,” “Basketball Wives,” “Drag Race” and more.

The show premieres its third season on Thursday. See all the stars who are set to compete below.