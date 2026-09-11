Can MS NOW Harness Cable News Loyalty Into a Membership Business?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

MS NOW viewers already spend an average of nine hours a week watching the network. Now it wants its most loyal fans to spend a little more: $7.99 a month.

The left-leaning cable news network launched its first direct-to-consumer membership this week, offering live television, exclusive programming and a curated news feed. But its bigger bet comes from a playbook that YouTubers, podcasters and other independent creators have spent years refining: Pay for greater access to the personalities you follow — and join the community around them.

So what does that members-only access actually provide? At noon each day, subscribers can participate in live Q&As with a rotating lineup of anchors: Rachel Maddow on Mondays, the “Morning Joe” team on Tuesdays, Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesdays, Michael Steele on Thursdays, Jen Psaki on Fridays, hosts from “The Weekend” on Saturdays and Al Sharpton on Sundays. Some members can appear by live video with Maddow and the “Morning Joe” hosts. A second daily session at 6 p.m. connects subscribers with reporters covering the day’s news.

Members also receive moderated conversations, members-only events and original programming. That makes the service less a conventional streaming bundle than an attempt to turn cable news loyalty into a membership business.

MS NOW’s inside access puts a different spin on the standard subscription service at a time when consumers are growing weary of all of their monthly financial obligations. With the midterm elections approaching, the timing also gives the network an opportunity to deepen its relationship with an already highly engaged audience. But with many consumers already paying for streaming video, music and other services, MS NOW is under pressure to justify the added expense.

“We’re starting from a place of one of the highest engagement numbers in all of television,” MS NOW President Rebecca Kutler said Wednesday at the Status Summit in New York.

The goal, she said, is to give that audience “other ways and other places that they can spend more of their time and more of their dollars with us.” Regular MS NOW viewers are also 60% less likely to cut the cord than other pay TV subscribers, according to Nielsen data provided by the network.

MS NOW has several ingredients the model requires: recognizable stars, unusually heavy viewing and an audience connected by a shared outlook. The open question is whether it can turn those advantages into a lasting relationship with the network — not only its personalities — and keep members engaged long enough to renew.

Making access worth the price

The central challenge is persuading viewers to pay for personalities and content they can already encounter elsewhere, especially when the anchors have social media accounts where followers can keep up with them for free.

“Whatever MS NOW offers has to feel meaningfully different from scrolling through an anchor’s Instagram or watching clips on TikTok,” said Ashlee Difuntorum, an associate at Kinsella Holley Iser Kump Steinsapir LLP. “Access and genuine community are the most credible answers to that challenge.”

The content, in other words, needs to feel exclusive enough to justify the price. But MS NOW is also offering members something less tangible: a way to support a shared mission.

“The Rachel Maddow Show” (Credit: MSNBC)

The network’s personalities have devoted followings, while its progressive identity gives the audience a common cause. At the Status Summit, Kutler described MS NOW as “proudly pro-democracy.” The pitch reframes what members are buying: They are not only paying for additional programming but also supporting MS NOW’s journalism and joining the community surrounding it.

MS NOW said more than 18,000 survey responses and extensive one-on-one interviews showed that viewers wanted curation, trusted voices and connection. Community was the strongest driver of preference for a news app in the company’s research, while 70% of survey respondents ranked curated experiences tailored to their preferences as a top element.

“People aren’t just coming to see Jen or Rachel,” Kutler said during a membership briefing, referring to Psaki and Maddow. “They’re really coming to see each other.”

Kutler said attendees at MS NOW events introduced themselves, exchanged contact information and formed relationships, helping convince the network that those connections could be extended into an everyday digital product.

MS NOW already had evidence that some of its audience would pay for access. Its first mass-market ticketed fan event in Brooklyn drew more than 4,000 people in 2024, with tickets ranging from $70 to $900. The lineup consisted of the network’s top anchors rather than outside newsmakers or politicians.

That demonstrates a willingness to pay for a one-time experience. A recurring membership has MS NOW asking to turn that enthusiasm into a habit.

Wren Woodson, a former “60 Minutes” producer who now co-hosts the independent news show “NewsGirls,” said the challenge for a large media company building a creator-style community is keeping the product personal — a quality central to the content made by popular creators who have the chance to engage with their audiences more directly through platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

“Audiences today really want to feel a human touch in their content,” Woodson said. Layers of corporate approvals and standards can make the result feel “stiff and overly-curated,” she added. To succeed, the company must give its personalities room to be themselves, even when the result is not completely polished.

Jen Psaki on “The Briefing” (Credit: MS NOW/YouTube)

That scale also creates a risk. Creator memberships are generally built around individuals who have a direct relationship with their fans. MS NOW is asking consumers to direct that loyalty toward the network, even when one anchor may be their main reason for joining.

Difuntorum said cable news loyalty is frequently driven by individual personalities, but argued that could be an advantage if MS NOW’s stars provide access that is genuinely exclusive to members.

“If Maddow is doing deep Q&As and exclusive community engagement for members that she isn’t already doing on her Instagram, that’s a genuinely defensible value proposition,” she said. The risk, she added, is that the paid interaction feels interchangeable with what the anchors already provide for free.

Consistent participation from MS NOW’s biggest stars will therefore be key to the product’s long-term value. The published schedule promises regular access, but the longer-term test is whether that access remains distinctive enough to keep subscribers engaged.

“Superfans” and future fans

MS NOW is also looking beyond its existing cable audience. The network divides the membership’s potential customers into two groups: “superfans” and “future fans.”

Superfans are heavy linear viewers who already consume hours of MS NOW programming. Future fans are younger digital consumers who may encounter its personalities on TikTok or YouTube but do not have — and may never purchase — a cable package.

There is less than 10% overlap between MS NOW’s linear and digital audiences, according to Comscore Content Measurement data provided by the network. The membership gives that potentially sizable digital audience a way to go deeper without becoming cable customers.

But that limited overlap creates an opportunity, not proof of demand. Existing superfans already have a strong relationship with MS NOW; converting younger viewers who know only a few clips or personalities will be harder.

“Audiences — especially younger ones — do not feel the loyalty to news organizations that our parents or grandparents did,” Woodson said. “Algorithms decimated that. They’ll go where the content they like is.”

The membership also supports a larger business goal at parent company Versant. MS NOW describes the launch as its largest-ever digital investment, though Kutler said its spending is a fraction of what peers have committed to direct-to-consumer products.

The Comcast cable network spinoff’s “North Star” is to move closer to an even split between revenue from traditional cable and its other businesses, Kutler said. Membership represents “part of the puzzle,” though she emphasized that the network remains profitable and plans to scale deliberately.

MS NOW President Rebecca Kutler (Credit: Rosalind O’Connor)

MS NOW has not disclosed subscriber, conversion or revenue targets or specific benchmarks for retention and engagement. Kutler said the network expects to keep refining the product after launch.

“We really view this as day one, and we’re approaching it with a lot of humility,” she said at the Status event.

That measured approach is reflected in the product. MS NOW limits its daily briefing to approximately eight to 10 clips and “Top Stories” to 10 links; when editors add an item, another must be removed. The experience is designed so members can spend 10 to 30 minutes catching up and leave feeling informed rather than overwhelmed.

MS NOW is effectively betting that some consumers will pay for less news if someone they trust decides what deserves their attention.

A broader membership push

MS NOW is not the only established media company trying to make a subscription feel like something deeper.

Disney CFO Hugh Johnston said Wednesday at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference that Disney+ could become a broader membership ecosystem connecting streaming with products, parks, cruises and potentially gaming. The scale is vastly different, but the goal is similar: increase use, deepen the consumer relationship and make cancellation less appealing.

Fox News has tested the appetite for a paid cable news extension with Fox Nation, which launched in 2018 for the network’s most devoted viewers before expanding into documentaries and entertainment. MS NOW’s wager is more explicitly built around interaction, curation and community.

Across the media business, direct relationships have become more valuable as cable distribution contracts and technology platforms become less reliable sources of traffic. Membership lets MS NOW turn viewers reached through cable and social platforms into customers it can reach — and monetize — directly.

Ali Velshi (Credit: MS NOW)

The more immediate test will come when MS NOW asks those customers to renew. The network is offering the introductory year for $39.99; the annual price then rises to $79.99. That increase will test whether members view the Q&As, curation and community as recurring benefits rather than launch-period novelties.

MS NOW enters the experiment with advantages many new subscription products lack: devoted viewers, recognizable talent and a clear identity. The harder part will be turning regular access and community features into habits — and making the network, rather than any single host, the reason members renew.

Its success will be determined less by how many superfans sign up during the introductory period than by how many still see enough value to stay when the annual membership costs twice as much.