NBC News Cancels ‘Stay Tuned’ Streaming Show Amid Staff Cuts

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NBC News has canceled Gadi Schwartz’s primetime streaming show “Stay Tuned Now” and is eliminating a handful of positions across its news division as part of a staff realignment.

The show’s final episode aired Wednesday on NBC News Now, which will fill the key 8 p.m. slot with reruns while redirecting resources toward areas of future growth, according to a person familiar with the decision. The network has not ruled out launching another original show in the time slot one day.

The move comes despite record growth for the free, ad-supported streaming service, which marked its seventh consecutive record year in 2025. NBC News Now also recorded one of its most-watched days ever following last week’s midterm elections, with viewership up 255% compared to the day after the 2022 midterms, according to network figures.

Schwartz will remain with NBC News, while affected producers can apply for nearly 50 open positions, including roles at “Dateline” and in the news specials department, Variety first reported. The eliminated positions represent less than 1% of the news division’s workforce.

“Stay Tuned Now” launched in March 2023 as an extension of NBC News’ “Stay Tuned” brand, which was developed to reach younger audiences across digital platforms. The Los Angeles-based show covered breaking news, tech, science and stories beyond the traditional Washington and New York news cycles.

The cancellation comes just three months after NBC News Now expanded its lineup with “Current with Christine Romans,” a two-hour weekday program covering breaking news, business and the economy. The August launch brought the service’s live weekday schedule to 14 hours, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

The service also airs “Top Story with Tom Llamas,” which is rebroadcast during evening hours, providing existing programming to help fill the slot vacated by “Stay Tuned Now.”