NBC News Now Expands Live Daytime Lineup With 2-Hour Christine Romans Show

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NBC News is expanding its investment in streaming news with a new weekday program anchored by chief business correspondent Christine Romans, further building out NBC News Now’s live daytime lineup.

“Current With Christine Romans” premieres Monday, Aug. 3, airing weekdays from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET on NBC News Now. The two-hour offering will cover breaking news, politics, global affairs and the economy as markets open, while drawing on Romans’ expertise with regular reporting on finance, business, technology, artificial intelligence and other major topics.

“Current with Christine Romans” will join a weekday lineup that includes “Morning News Now,” “NBC News Daily,” “Meet the Press Now,” “Hallie Jackson Now,” “Top Story With Tom Llamas” and “Stay Tuned Now With Gadi Schwartz.” The company said NBC News Now posted its best year ever in 2025, marking its seventh consecutive record year since launch.

“This is a moment to tell stories only the way that NBC News can, with our vast resources and our bureaus around the world,” Romans said in a Thursday statement. “We’ll explain what’s happening, why it matters, and how decisions made in the halls of power around the world and on Wall Street affect people at the kitchen table. That will be the framing for everything we do.”

The program will also debut a recurring franchise, “50 States in 50 Days,” partnering with NBC-owned stations and affiliates to spotlight local communities tackling national challenges. Planned reports will examine topics including Cleveland’s foster care system, Iowa’s expanding data center industry, a Washington community kitchen and Connecticut’s housing market.

Prior to joining NBC News in October 2023, Romans spent more than two decades at CNN, where she became one of the network’s most recognizable business journalists. She served as CNN’s chief business correspondent and anchored programs including “Early Start” and “Your Money,” covering the economy, markets and consumer issues before returning to NBC, where she began her national television career.

Kerrie Wudyka serves as executive producer of “Current.”