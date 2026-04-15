NBC News Now Expands to 14 Live Hours a Day, Sets New Show With Christine Romans

NBC News Now will soon expand its live coverage to 14 hours every weekday, while adding another two-hour show in the process.

Senior business correspondent Christine Romans has been promoted to chief business correspondent and will anchor the new program starting this summer.

Additionally, the streaming video news channel will soon move its headquarters to Studio 3A at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, NBC News editorial president Rebecca Blumenstein and programming EVP Janelle Rodriguez told staff on Wednesday.

“At a moment when economic news and the forces shaping the global economy are increasingly central to the daily news cycle, we see a clear opportunity to deepen our coverage as markets open and top stories take shape,” they wrote. “Our momentum at NBC News Now continues to build. The first quarter was our most-watched in a year, and March marked our strongest month since June 2025. Last week, our coverage of the Artemis landing delivered NBC News Now’s largest Friday primetime audience on record. Audiences are increasingly turning to us during breaking news, where our ratings often outperform more established cable news channels.”

The upcoming changes will see the streamer run 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on weekdays, “delivering more original programming than any other streaming news service and further strengthening our position as a leading destination for live, breaking news,” the pair further noted.

Romans joined NBC News in October 2023. Prior to that, she hosted “On the Money,” “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” “Street Sweep” and, most notably, “Early Start” for CNN.