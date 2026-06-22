Netflix Expands Kids Programming With New ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ and Over 100 Episodes of ‘Sesame Street’

Netflix is expanding its offerings when it comes to kids programming, set to release a new “Gabby’s Dollhouse” show and 100 more “Sesame Street” episodes, among other additions.

On Monday morning, the streamer announced that an untitled “Gabby’s Dollhouse” competition series will be hosted by Laila Lockhart Kraner (as Gabby), following “talented young baker-and-maker duos as they compete in whimsical baking and crafting challenges inspired by the magical world of Gabby.”

“Since ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ first premiered on Netflix in 2021, a world of creativity and imagination has exploded for our young audience and it only continues to grow” co-creators Jennifer Twomey and Traci Paige Johnson said in a statement. “We’ve been so lucky to continue playing and creating in the Dollhouse, with a fourteenth season coming to Netflix, and now a competition series that brings play to life in a new way.”

Four holiday-themed episodes of the show will drop later this year, followed by new episodes in 2027.

Meanwhile, Monday marked the launch of the official Sesame Street collection on Netflix, with more than 100 past episodes and specials from the library alongside the latest Season 56 episodes. Next month, 20 additional library episodes will be added, including “Sesame Street Classics” and “My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby” Season 2.

Also beginning Monday, families can stream episodes of “Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.,” a podcast featuring stories from worlds including “StoryBots,” “Trash Truck,” “The Creature Cases” and more.

On Aug. 10, Season 3 of “Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish” will debut, followed by Season 2 of “Sheriff Labrador” on Aug. 31.

According to the streamer, kids programming accounted for nearly 22% of all viewing on Netflix in 2025, and a family-friendly title has appeared in the Global Top 10 every week for the last four years.

As such, they’ve expanded their catalogue, also adding new games to Netflix Playground, an app for games designed especially for children ages 8 and under.