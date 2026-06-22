Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez to Lead Illumination’s ‘Not Alone’

Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez are getting into the Illumination universe with “Not Alone,” landing in theaters on April 16, 2027.

Directed by Eric Guillon from the “Despicable Me” franchise, the animated alien movie from Universal Pictures will also star Brett Goldstein, Diane Morgan, Rob Brydon, Jamie Demetriou, Lamorne Morris and Allison Janney.

The original story, announced at Annecy 2026, will feature Chalamet as Joe, “an introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone,” and Gomez as Fran, “a brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world’s first-ever plant-fueled rocket.”

“When Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance,” per the logline. “Life becomes more complicated when three aliens — tiny, unruly and adorable — take refuge in Joe’s home. Dunk, Welly and Shirm are on the interplanetary run from a zealous-yet-inept officer of the law named Zandro. The aliens determine that Fran’s rocket could provide their means of getting back home to safety.”

Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez are Not Alone – only in theaters April 2027. pic.twitter.com/IQusKBZxO6 — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) June 22, 2026

Guillon was previously the co-director of “Despicable Me 3” and a designer on “Despicable Me” and “Minions,” with additional design work on “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Sing.” Claire Dodgson and Jonathan Del Val are also co-directing.

Illumination founder/CEO Chris Meledandri is producing, with EPs Joy Poirel, Richard Curtis and David Distenfeld.

This will mark Chalamet’s first animated feature film voice role, while Gomez has most notably lended her talents to the “Hotel Transylvania” movies.

“Not Alone” touches down in theaters on April 16, 2027.