Nielsen Delays Methodology Changes to Gauge Viewership Reports After Streamer Backlash

Nielsen has further delayed the inclusion of methodological changes to its monthly Gauge reports following backlash that the new data might see a downtick in streaming audiences.

The data measurement company was set to include several methodology updates, including ARF’s accredited DASH universe estimates, into its February Gauge reports, but delayed the release of the report last week as streamers raised concerns that the new methods would see streaming measurements take a downturn. While that delay was set to see the report release on March 24, Nielsen will now delay the rollout of the new methodology until the fall season.

“While we planned to share February’s The Gauge and Media Distributor Gauge on March 24, we will be pushing the delivery of both reports back,” reads a letter from Nielsen to its partners obtained by TheWrap. “We will not be making any methodological changes for The February Gauge and will be releasing it in April with the same methodology that we used for January.”

Per the letter, pushing back the methodology updates to the start of the fall season will “minimize trend breaks,” and align “with the additional promised improvements to our currency products.”

“We understand that there are diverging opinions on this among our broad client base, but we believe this is the best and least disruptive path for the industry,” the letter read.

The letter continues that the “original plan” was for the February Gauge to reflect Nielsen’s currency products — which began incorporating the DASH universe estimates for February — clients were provided with impact data for the currency shift. “Because The Gauge is not a product, we did not provide as much impact data in advance. We regret this,” the letter read.

Additionally, the letter reiterated that Nielsen is “enhancing” its big data plus panel “even further” to include the DASH UEs, HDAM modeling, integrated weighting and co-viewing, explaining, “the goal is to better align The Gauge with these changes over the long term, as seamlessly as possible. We will be walking your teams through that in more detail.”

“What we love most about The Gauge is how it celebrates the massive amount of time people spend watching your programming,” the letter concluded. “We look forward to putting the spotlight back on all of your great work. Change is always challenging and we’re committed to better navigating through this with you in the future.”