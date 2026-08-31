Pluto TV Expands Anime Offerings With More English Dubs and 2 New Linear Channels

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Pluto TV is expanding its anime offerings this month with two new linear channels, more dubs than ever before and some can’t-miss FAST premieres.

The It’s Anime channel will offer an “English-dub-focused lineup spanning current series, catalog favorites and fresh simulcasts from Japan,” while Big A Anime will bring a more curated lineup of acclaimed anime series and films “alongside specials from major anime and pop culture events.”

Meanwhile, the update will also bring English dubs and subs for the free streaming premieres of “Inuyashiki: Last Hero” and “Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress,” as well as “One Punch Man” and “Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple.” That’s in addition to broader access to “Naruto,” “Sailor Moon,” “Inuyasha,” “Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead” and “Captain Tsubasa,” with “Vampire Knight,” “Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress,” “Terror in Resonance,” “Mononoke” and “Hikaru no Go” also available on-demand.

“Anime is one of the biggest genres for young audiences today, and it’s only growing,” Pluto TV SVP of Content Partnerships & Programming Will Gurman said in a Monday statement. “Expanding dub access opens the door for viewers who might not otherwise try anime, while our deeper catalog keeps growing for the fans who’ve been with the genre for years. We’re building a destination that works for this big and growing audience.”

With more than 45 billion minutes of anime content having been streamed in the U.S. in 2025, per Nielsen, the streamer will now host more than 1,300 hours of programming across the genre. Pluto TV further noted that adults 18-34 currently account for its fastest-growing demo.