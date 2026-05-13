YouTube Upfronts: 4 Alex Cooper Projects and Dude Perfect Among Avalanche of New Shows

YouTube announced a full slate of new and returning creator shows at its upfronts presentation Brandcast Wednesday. The social platform specifically expanded its partnership with Alex Cooper and her production company Unwell.

The podcaster-turned-producer is behind four new YouTube series, including a second season of her competition show “Unwell Games.”

Sports comedy group Dude Perfect will also expand its partnership with YouTube. Their series “Squad Games” will return for a second season in 2027, leveling up challenges with new celebrity competitors.

The upfronts presentation also included announcements of a late night program from “Recess Therapy” creator Julian Shapiro-Barnum and a global travel series from Trevor Noah.

YouTube executives Neal Mohan, Mary Ellen Coe and Sean Downey each gave presentations for advertisers at upfronts. Brandcast also featured musical performances from Chappell Roan and Zara Larsson.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of YouTube’s 2026 upfronts slate.

“Unwell Games” (Credit: YouTube)

Unwell slate

Following the release of “Unwell Winter Games,” Cooper’s production company will premiere a new season of the reality competition series late summer or early fall with a western twist.

Unwell Productions will also release a two-part miniseries premiering Thanksgiving weekend titled “Pot Stirrers.” The series seems to be a “Traitors”-inspired competition series, where two secret “Pot Stirrers” are planted among a volatile group of reality stars and internet personalities, each working to sabotage the night from within for a shot at a cash prize.

Cooper will also release a new holiday microdrama, “Holiday Hard Launch,” her first in the format. She will also host a new docuseries “Before the Steps,” which will take viewers behind the scenes of the Met Gala.

“Sqaud Games” Season 2 (Credit: YouTube)

Dude Perfect

The competition series “Squad Games” returns for Season 2 with Dude Perfect leveling up the competition through a bold lineup of original games and next-level challenges. The new season will see new celebrity contestants and surprise guests.

Season 2 comes on the heels of the 2026 live Squad Games Tour. The YouTubers will take their competition series across the country this summer, touring in 22 cities nationwide.

“Outside Tonight with Julian Shapiro-Barnum” (Credit: YouTube)

Julian Shapiro-Barnum

The “Recess Therapy” creator will launch his own late night show airing weekly on YouTube. The platform is calling it the “first late-night show tailor-made for the internet age.”

“Outside Tonight with Julian Shapiro-Barnum” will take late-night out of the studio and into the streets. He will conduct interviews, games, musical performances and comedic bits at iconic New York City landmarks. The series is a 5 Pangolin LLC production, in association with 5 Parent Productions, Inc. It is executive produced by Shapiro-Barnum, Doug Smith, and Cat Sullivan, who also serves as showrunner.

His series “Celebrity Substitute” will also return for Season 3 on June 3. The series was created by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul alongside host/executive producer Julian Shapiro-Barnum, directed by Jake Wilson, showrun by Allison Klein. Past celebrity guest appearances include Reneé Rapp, Ed Sheeran and A$AP Rocky, among others.

Jesser’s “Summer of Soccer” (Credit: YouTube)

Jesser

The YouTuber, basketball content creator and entrepreneur will drop two new series on the platform. This summer he will launch an eight-episode series “Jesser’s Summer of Soccer” with large competitions and challenges as well as cameos from top soccer creators and prominent players including Gerard Piqué and Céline Dept.

He has another series on the way in 2027: “Pros vs. YouTubers.” Jesser and his friends will take on athletes, such as Dwayne Wade, at their own sports in the new episodic series.

Erling Halaand

Norwegian soccer star will give fans a front-row seat as he leads Norway back to the World Cup for the first time since 1998. The docuseries “Road to World Cup” will premiere this June. The series will document his training, his family roots and the tournament grind all in the lead up to the World Cup match.

The athlete will also host a challenge series “Erling’s Gauntlet,” where he invites the world’s biggest stars onto the pitch with guests like The Sidemen. One competitor will emerge with the Gauntlet and claim the “Haaland Hammer,” while the lowest scorer faces the ultimate forfeit. The series will premiere this fall.

Microdramas

YouTube creator Hope Allen, better known as HopeScope, will take viewers behind the scenes of the microdramas movement. Allen sees if she has what it takes to star in a vertical series in “I Acted in a Microdrama.”

She will also give her 8M+ YouTube subscribers an inside look at the world of microdramas with a full-length video. Hope will also partner with a brand to bring the collaboration to life. The creator’s series will come out this winter, but she did not reveal which platform her vertical series will appear on.

Dwayne Wade “On the Fly” (Credit: YouTube)

Dwayne Wade

The three-time NBA champion’s docuseries “Fly on the Wall” Season 2 will return this fall. The series sees the basketball star share raw stories, genuine reflections and real-life lessons.

“Trevor Noah’s World Tour” (Credit: YouTube)

Trevor Noah

The comedian and former late night host will host a travel series “Trevor Noah’s World Tour” set to premiere on YouTube soon. Noah will show viewers how comedy, culture and spontaneity collide as he journeys from city to city on his world tour.

The series will feature cameos from friends, collaborators and surprise guests. The comedian will spotlight food, people and culture but also give viewers a new window into his comedic process and the places that inspire him.

Kareem Rahma

New York City-based comedian and YouTube creator launches a new series “Keep the Meter Running,” premiering Wednesday. The series sees Rahma hop into a yellow cab and ask the driver to take him to their favorite place. The YouTube series will give viewers a deeper dive into the driver’s story and provide an exploration of the American dream.

The series is personal for Rahma as his own father was a cabbie. “Keep the Meter Running” is produced by Rahmavision and AND Media. Kareem Rahma and Adam Faze serve as producers.

Quen Blackwell (Credit: YouTube)

Quen Blackwell

The creator will bring back “Feeding Starving Celebrities 2.0” set to premiere this fall. Blackwell is known for her chaotic comedic style, inviting today’s biggest stars into her kitchen to share a meal together. The laid back, unscripted series shows celebrities in a raw environment as they explore a range of topics.

Past guests include Charli xcx, Sombr, Tyriq Withers, Halle Bailey and Addison Rae.

“We Are Osos” (Credit: YouTube)

We Are Osos

The new docuseries will bring together a group of pro athletes attempting to run a pro football team in Monterrey, Mexico. NFL and NBA stars Ryan Kalil, Blake Griffin, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Luke Kuechly, Sam Darnold, and Greg Olsen will each have the chance to step off the field and the court and into the executive chair.

“We Are Osos” will follow the professional athletes as they try to revitalize the Mexican football team and support the players, who have dedicated theirs lives t the sport. The series is set to premiere this summer and is directed by Jason Sterman and produced by Mortal Media and Supper Club. Executive producers are Kalil, Griffin, Noah Weinstein, Jason Sterman and Brian McGinn.

HUGE* If True

Cleo Abram’s YouTube series will air new episodes of her series “HUGE* If True” this spring and summer. In her first episode back she will explore Antartica, taking a closer look at a liquid lake hidden deep under the ice of the arctic continent, cut off from the rest of the world’s water ecosystem for 15 million years.

Morgan Jay

The comedian and creator will launch a new digital-first interview series “Music Therapy.” Jay will use his music and humor to guide celebrity guests through light-hearted therapy conversations. The series will premiere this fall.

Johnny Harris

The Emmy-winning journalist and filmmaker will launch his own docuseries on YouTube this fall, called “The Human Element.” The six-episode series will follow Harris as he journeys across continents to discover how different communities experience humanity and connection. His episodes will include trips down the Nile as well as to remote villages in Nepal.

“Caddie & The Kid” (Credit: YouTube)

Caddie & The Kid

Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network will debut a new globe-trotting golf series “Caddie & The Kid.” MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and comedian-golf personality Michael Collins will team up to explore iconic courses and tee up to play a few holes along the way.

The series will see the duo explore new courses every episode and play with their celebrity friends, including NFL stars Aidan Hutchinson, Travis Hunter and Emeka Egbuka and ouTube golf star Grant Horvat. New episodes of the series, produced by BARK BARK and Hartbeat will premiere on May 14 and June 25.