Nick Pasqual, ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and ‘Rebel Moon’ Actor, Sentenced to 32 Years to Life Over Stabbing of Ex-Girlfriend

Nick Pasqual, an actor who appeared on “How I Met Your Mother” and in the Zack Snyder film “Rebel Moon,” has been sentenced to 32 years to life in prison. The sentence comes after he was convicted in May for attempted murder and other charges from the 2024 stabbing attack of his estranged girlfriend Allie Shehorn, a makeup artist based in Los Angeles.

Jurors convicted Pasqual of attempted murder, with special allegations that the attack caused great bodily injury in a domestic case involving a weapon. He was also convicted of three counts of injuring a spouse or partner, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of forcible rape tied to an alleged incident a month before the stabbing.

According to ABC Eyewitness News 7, Shehorn, who had taken out a restraining order against Pasqual and was reportedly stabbed more than 20 times in the attempt on her life, attended the sentencing on Tuesday.

“When I was lying on the floor in a pool of my own blood, I remembered wondering if this was how my life was going to end,” she said at the San Fernando Courthouse on Tuesday. “I was terrified, I was in pain.”

“You, who I had once trusted, decided my life was something that you could take away,” Shehorn continued.

Shehorn has worked as a special effects and makeup artist on a number of films, including the 2024 “Mean Girls” musical film adaptation, the two “Rebel Moon” movies and, recently, the horror sensation “Obsession.” She previously appeared as a witness during the trial with visible scars on her neck and arm.

“I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open, and I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there’s another lock on that door,” Shehorn testified, per ABC Eyewitness News 7.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in 2024 that Pasqual fled and was later detained at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.