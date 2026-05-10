Nick Pasqual, ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and ‘Rebel Moon’ Actor, Convicted of Attempted Murder

Nick Pasqual, an actor who appeared on “How I Met Your Mother” and in the Zack Snyder film “Rebel Moon,” was convicted on attempted murder and other charges from the 2024 stabbing attack of his estranged girlfriend, Los Angeles-based makeup artist Allie Shehorn.

A jury found Pasqual guilty on all counts after a trial that began April 27 and concluded Friday, Entertainment Weekly reported, citing court records. The actor, who appeared in a 2011 episode of the CBS sitcom, had pleaded not guilty.

Jurors convicted Pasqual of attempted murder, with special allegations that the attack caused great bodily injury in a domestic case involving a weapon. He was also convicted of three counts of injuring a spouse or partner, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of forcible rape tied to an alleged incident a month before the stabbing.

Pasqual is scheduled to be sentenced June 2 in Los Angeles. He faces a possible life sentence in state prison.

During testimony last week, Shehorn described fleeing into a bathroom after Pasqual allegedly forced his way into her home.

“I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open, and I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there’s another lock on that door,” Shehorn testified, according to ABC Eyewitness News 7.

KTLA reported that Shehorn was stabbed more than 20 times in the assault. A GoFundMe campaign launched by friends following the attack said she required breathing and feeding tubes during her recovery.

Authorities previously said Shehorn had obtained a restraining order against Pasqual before the attack, alleging the relationship had become abusive.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in 2024 that Pasqual fled and was later detained at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.