Alix Earle Unscripted Series Coming to Netflix

Alix Earle is coming to Netflix. A new, untitled unscripted series will follow the creator, who has over 5.5 million followers on Instagram and 8.2 million followers on TikTok, as well as her friends and family. The show is set to premiere this year on the streamer.

Ashtin Earle, Alix’s sister who has over 1.3 million TikTok followers, will also be part of the series.

The project comes from Fulwell Entertainment, the Emmy-winning studio behind “The Kardashians.” It will follow Earle’s rise as an entertainer and entrepreneur. Earle’s influence is so strong, the media and brands have playfully coined the phrase the “Alix Earle [sold out] Effect.” She’s also had a major impact in the creator economy. The equity deals Earle has with brands like poppi and SipMARGS have shaped the way several other creators have approached brand deals. In addition to her social following, Earle launched her own philanthropic initiative, Serving in Heels, and is the creator and host of the “Hot Mess” vlog-style podcast.

“Gen-Z’s ultimate It Girl, Alix Earle, is making the next big jump in her career. Can she balance her burgeoning business empire with being that unfiltered, twenty-something, hot mess that America fell in love with?” a logline for the series reads. “Now she’s taking her candid chaos from your FYP to TV … and nothing is off limits.”

“I share a lot of my life on social media, and people think they know everything there is to know about me and my family, but honestly, there’s still so much more,” Earle said. “We are so happy that the show found a home with Netflix. At its core, this show is about our fun, loving, sometimes chaotic modern family, and how we always show up for each other through it all.”

The series will be executive produced by Ben Winston, Paul Loban and Charlie Van Vleet for Fulwell Entertainment. David Grutman’s DGN Studios will also EP with Evan Rosenfeld. United Talent Agency brokered the deal.

Netflix has been really ramping up its creator content lately. After launching a special with “Sesame Street,” a Mark Rober series is coming to Netflix in 2026. The streamer has also signed deals with Alan Chikin Chow and has added several podcasts to its platform through its Spotify and iHeartMedia deals.