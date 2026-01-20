Netflix Taps YouTuber Alan Chikin Chow for K-Pop Scripted Series With Hybe America

Netflix has invested further into the creator economy, tapping YouTuber Alan Chikin Chow to star and executive produce a new K-pop scripted series for the streamer.

The “Alan’s Universe” creator has nearly 130 million followers across platforms and more than 60 billion views across his online scripted content. Chow will partner with Hybe America, the U.S. arm of the global entertainment titan behind K-pop groups like BTS.

The new scripted series will follow a misfit crew of aspiring pop idol rejects enrolled in an arts academy who come together to form a co-ed band, according to the show’s logline. The yet to be announced emerging artists featured in the show will star alongside Chow and release original music on the series.

“Our groundbreaking project brings together extraordinary creative talent across Netflix and HYBE AMERICA to launch a pioneering new franchise for the next generation,” Chow said. “Together with world-class teams who consistently shape culture on a global scale, our mission is to set a new standard for storytelling: designed to inspire creativity, spark joy, and impart timeless life lessons for audiences worldwide.”

Hybe will bring top tier K-pop training to the music group, while Chow adds his internet-minded flair to the project.

Chow will executive produce the series alongside James Shin, president of film and television at Hybe America and Jingu Jang, Hybe America AU president and former VP of BIGHIT Music.

The new franchise will be a “culture-defining model for how pop groups are created,” Shin said. “With a proven visionary like Alan, who is at the forefront of the creator ecosystem, we’re setting out to produce a groundbreaking series that expands audiences, possibilities, and how fandom is built from day one.”

Watch the teaser here:

Netflix has found immense success with the K-pop genre. “KPop Demon Hunters” became the most-watched original title in the streamer’s history with over 500 million views. Its reality show “Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE” helped launch the girl group to stardom. The band received a Best New Artist nomination at the Grammys this year.

Chow is best known for his high-drama, high school anthology series “Alan’s Universe.” He stars, directs and produces the series, and he has even emerged as the most-watched YouTube Shorts creator, averaging between 1 and 1.5 billion views a month.

This series illustrates Netflix’s increasing interest in the creator space. This month the streamer has launched 34 video podcasts exclusively on its platform. The streamer bet on YouTuber Ms. Rachel in 2025. With only four 45-minute episodes released, the series from the children’s YouTube sensation was the seventh most-watched Netflix series in the first half of 2025.