Amazon 2026 Upfront Returns to New York City’s Beacon Theatre

Amazon will return to New York City’s Beacon Theatre for its 2026 upfront on May 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The annual presentation for advertisers will highlight its ad tech capabilities as well as its entertainment and live sports portfolio, featuring talent across Prime Video, Prime Sports, Amazon MGM Studios, Twitch, Wondery and Amazon Music.

The announcement comes after the tech giant exceeded its internal expectations for the 2025 upfront, touting “significant growth” in total commitments year over year with new and existing advertisers.

A key driver of upfront volume growth was Amazon’s live sports offerings, which include Thursday Night Football, NASCAR, the NWSL and the NBA and WNBA. It also saw increased demand for brand partnerships for Prime Video films and series such as “Fallout,” “Oh. What. Fun.,” “Beast Games,” “Merv” and “Elle.”

Amazon’s portfolio of owned and operated properties reaches a monthly ad-supported audience of more 300 million consumers in the U.S.

“Brands are seeking premium content, supported by advertising solutions that are simpler, faster and performance-driven,”Amazon Ads senior vice president of global ad sales Alan Moss said in a statement. “By pairing Amazon’s incredible content portfolio with authenticated audience signals and dynamic creative capabilities, we’re helping advertisers deliver more relevant messages to consumers across the full funnel—while driving best-in-class performance and business impact.”

Amazon is the latest to set its 2026 upfront, following NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney and Fox.