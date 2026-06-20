Bill Maher Pushes Back on July 4 Boycotts, Defends Trump Doesn’t ‘Own’ Patriotism | Video

Bill Maher urged viewers not to let President Donald Trump dampen their spirits ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday, arguing that no political side “owns being psyched about the country.”

The comedian made the point during his “New Rule” segment for Friday’s “Real Time With Bill Maher,” where he took umbrage with those boycotting July 4th due to Trump being president.

“Everybody has to start getting a little more excited for America’s birthday,” Maher said. “Come on. Our big 250 is coming up. It’s on July 4th for the kids in our public school. And I think that’s a pretty big deal.”

He continued: “Problem is, there’s kind of a stink on it because you know who is president right now. So the left half of the country fears he’ll make the anniversary about him – of course he will.”

As Maher went on, he noted that the real issue was whether or not U.S. citizens “will help him do it.”

“We shouldn’t. This is about America. He isn’t America. He’s the temporary caretaker of America. America’s employee,” Maher said. “And the message should be that America isn’t actually his and that no one’s side gets to own being psyched about the country. So, I’m not down with this attitude of, ‘Well, we’re having a party, but if Trump’s going, I’m not.’”

Maher ribbed that this mindset was “so high school” it should “be in the Epstein files.”

“Go to the party. It’s a big celebration. You probably won’t run into him,” Maher quipped. “This country is 3.8 million square miles, and that’s without Greenland.”

He continued: “Look, I’m not saying Trump doesn’t want to muddy the distinction between himself and the country. He is sure as s–t does. That’s what wannabe authoritarians do. They try to blur that line. Don’t be an accomplice.”

Yet, Maher defended there was still plenty to celebrate, reminding viewers that Trump’s desire to “act like a king” has been checked multiple times over the last 10 years.

“America may right now be the country Donald Trump is president of, but America is also everything that keeps Trump from being the king he wishes he were,” Maher noted. “So, this Fourth of July, let’s celebrate the genius American idea of checks and balances, which yes, is threatened and yes, is taking on water, but is still afloat.”

Watch Maher’s full commentary above.

New episodes of “Real Time With Bill Maher” air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.