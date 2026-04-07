Wolf Blitzer, Andy Cohen and Stephen A. Smith Among Inductees of 2026 Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame | Exclusive

The Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame will induct 14 honorees at its 34th annual gala, including CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Bravo’s Andy Cohen and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

This year the organization will also honor 60 years of “Star Trek,” awarding the sci-fi powerhouse the inaugural “Franchise of the Year Award.” Luis Fernández, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, will take home the Chairman’s Award.

The gala will induct its new class on Tuesday Sept. 29 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

“The class of 2026 feels particularly noteworthy,” Charlie Weiss, chairman of the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame, said. “The combination of dynamic industry leaders, pioneering innovators and unparalleled, groundbreaking creatives is nothing short of breathtaking. We stand in awe of their collective achievements, and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate and honor them.”

Fernández started his career as a journalist and approaches his role with over five decades of experience across radio, broadcast, film and sports. He currently oversees the Telemundo Enterprises’ multiplatform portfolio, which includes the broadcast network as well as its entertainment, sports and news programming divisions.

William Wang, founder and CEO of Vizio, will be honored with the Technology Leadership Award for his work at the television and sound system manufacturing company. Wang has been a pioneer in the television technology space since inventing the first internet-connected TV.

“The Good Wife” creators Robert and Michelle King will also be inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame for their impact on scripted television. The writing and producing duo are best known for the legal drama series and its subsequent spinoffs “The Good Fight” and “Elsbeth.”

A portion of the proceeds from the Hall of Fame gala will be donated to The Broadcasters Foundation of America, a charitable organization that provides anonymous financial grants to industry colleagues and their families who are in need.

The complete list of honorees includes: