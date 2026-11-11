CBS News’ ‘Face the Nation’ Loses 2 Top Producers, Mary Hager Retires

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CBS News’ “Face the Nation” is losing its two top producers, with longtime senior executive producer Mary Hager retiring after 35 years at the network and executive producer Anne Hsu transferring to its Hong Kong bureau.

Hager’s retirement has been known internally for some time, while Hsu will remain with the network in an overseas role. The moves mark a significant leadership transition for the Sunday political affairs program as CBS News undergoes broader changes under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

Status first reported Hager’s departure Wednesday, which TheWrap independently confirmed.

Hager, who also serves as CBS News’ executive editor of politics, joined the network in 1991 as a researcher in its political unit and became executive producer of “Face the Nation” in 2011. She has overseen the program under moderators Bob Schieffer, John Dickerson and Margaret Brennan, who has hosted the broadcast since 2018.

Hager was elevated to senior executive producer in February 2025, when Hsu took over day-to-day production as executive producer. During her tenure, Hager has helped guide CBS News’ coverage of presidential elections and political debates, including the 2024 vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz.

Her role has extended beyond the Sunday broadcast. As executive editor of politics since 2022, Hager has helped oversee the network’s political coverage across its platforms, giving her a broader role in shaping CBS News’ Washington reporting.

Hsu joined CBS News in 2014 and previously served as senior broadcast producer of “Face the Nation,” overseeing production through the COVID-19 pandemic. Her transfer to Hong Kong marks a return to the city where she grew up.

The departures leave CBS News looking to fill both senior production roles at “Face the Nation,” less than two years after Hager and Hsu took on their current positions. The network has not announced successors for either executive.