Chris Cuomo had an unusually candid moment on his NewsNation show Monday night, admitting on-air that he sometimes feigns outrage to keep a segment moving — but his alarm over President Donald Trump’s Iran war rhetoric was anything but performative.

“Sometimes I feign outrage. I feign a quizzical nature just to kind of keep conversation going. It’s kind of my job,” Cuomo said during a spirited exchange with retired Gen. Wesley Clark. “I don’t get this.”

Cuomo had just argued in his blistering monologue that the U.S. had no coherent endgame in Iran, and warned that Trump’s threats to obliterate the country’s civilian infrastructure would only deepen the suffering without toppling the regime.

“The war is over,” Cuomo declared at the top of the segment, insisting there was “nothing more that is positive that can come out of this for America or for the people of Iran.”

He took particular issue with Trump’s recent threats aimed at forcing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, including rhetoric about wiping out bridges and power plants. Cuomo asked why the administration seemed willing to escalate toward collective punishment while simultaneously disclaiming any desire for regime change.

“Who told our president that plunging the people of Iran into an even worse hellscape than what they’re facing now is a good move?” Cuomo asked. “Who told him that’s the best way to hurt the regime?”

Later, setting up Clark, Cuomo framed the core question: “What happens to us 24 hours from now if Iran is still in its middle-finger posture toward the administration?”

Clark, the former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, did not dispute Cuomo’s premise that the military logic had become increasingly murky. Instead, he explained that after weeks of bombing, the U.S. and Israel may be running out of strictly military targets and drifting toward so-called “dual-use” infrastructure.

“The problem with an air campaign is you start to run out of militarily significant targets,” Clark said. “So we’re going to go after dual-use things like electric power.”

He added that bridges, transportation networks and electrical infrastructure could all be considered “legitimate military target[s]” if they support both military and civilian use. But he also acknowledged the obvious strategic void at the center of the campaign.

“Now the question then comes, okay, let’s say we do that,” Clark said. “Then what?”

That crystallized Cuomo’s frustration.

“I really don’t understand this, General,” he said. “Why are we in this position?”

Clark’s answer was hardly reassuring; even if Iran were pressured into a ceasefire, he warned, the Strait of Hormuz would remain “a huge, huge problem” — and one the U.S. still may not be able to control. In Cuomo’s telling, that left the administration threatening devastation without any clear path to victory, stability or peace.

The Hormuz problem wasn’t lost on guest Aaron David Miller, a former State Department Mideast peace negotiator, who said anyone could see that the critical chokepoint for global energy was going to be a problem.

“Did anyone show the president an atlas?,” Miller said, himself as exasperated as the others. “Did anyone explain to him that the Iranians would deploy geography as a powerful weapon?”

Watch the entire exchange in the video clip above.