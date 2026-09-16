Chris Harrison’s Fox Nation Dating Show Introduces Its Bachelor

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Chris Harrison’s return to the dating game has a premiere date.

“The Vow,” Fox Nation’s first original dating series, will debut Nov. 11 with its first two episodes, the streamer announced with a teaser on Wednesday. New episodes will then roll out weekly through the Dec. 9 season finale.

The six-episode series will follow 30-year-old bachelor Jace Cates as he dates 10 women seeking a long-term relationship and marriage. The series will focus on compatibility around faith, communication, family and long-term goals, with contestants encouraged to leave the process if they no longer believe the relationship has a future.

Harrison, who hosted “The Bachelor” and its spinoffs for nearly two decades, said the show was inspired in part by what he described as a “faith-driven renaissance happening across America.”

“At a time when so many people feel dating has become harder than ever, ‘The Vow’ asks a simple but important question: Can genuine, lasting love still be found in the modern world?” he said in a statement.

The series marks Harrison’s return to the genre he helped popularize after leaving “The Bachelor” franchise in 2021. His exit followed backlash over comments he made during an interview with former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s attendance at an antebellum-themed college party. Harrison later apologized and reached a settlement with ABC and producer Warner Bros. Television.

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Former “Bachelor” couple Sean and Catherine Lowe will also appear during the season to discuss their experience and offer relationship advice.

For Fox Nation, “Chris Harrison’s The Vow” marks another expansion into entertainment. The subscription service launched in 2018 as an extension of Fox News but has since broadened its slate with lifestyle and entertainment offerings.

“Chris Harrison helped shape one of television’s most recognizable genres, and we’re thrilled to partner with him on a fresh, thoughtful take,” Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson noted.

“The Vow” is produced in partnership with Lionsgate Alternative Television. Harrison, Lauren Zima, Nicholas Caprio, Tom Huffman and showrunner Louis Caric serve as executive producers. Elan Gale is consulting producer.