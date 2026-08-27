CNN Hit With 2nd Technical Disruption in 3 Days

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CNN ran into another technical snag early Thursday, forcing the network to switch to taped programming just three days after a broader Warner Bros. Discovery outage disrupted its signal.

The latest issue surfaced shortly after 12 a.m. ET, when “The Story Is” anchor Elex Michaelson told viewers on social media that his show was unable to get on the air.

“CNN is experiencing technical difficulties,” Michaelson wrote on X at 12:08 a.m. ET. “We’re working on getting ‘The Story Is’ on air. Hope to see you soon!”

The host later posted that the show was “back up and running.” CNN’s transcript shows technical difficulties from midnight until 12:13:30 a.m., when Michaelson appeared and apologized for the interruption.

CNN went to taped programming for about 15 minutes during the midnight hour because of a technical issue, a network spokesperson told TheWrap. CNN said the problem was unrelated to the outage that hit WBD earlier in the week, characterizing Thursday’s disruption as the result of late-night control room adjustments.

Thursday’s disruption came roughly three days after a broader technical problem hit CNN during “Inside Politics” on Monday afternoon.

That incident began shortly after 12 p.m. ET, producing frozen and pixelated screens for CNN viewers. CNN reported that HBO and other Warner Bros. Discovery channels were also disrupted.

“We are aware of a technical issue across Warner Bros. Discovery that resulted in losing CNN channels for a period of time today,” CNN said in a Monday statement. “We are working quickly to resolve it and apologize for the interruption.”

CNN returned to normal programming later in the hour. “Inside Politics” anchor Dana Bash acknowledged the disruption on air at 12:51 p.m., telling viewers the network had “lost our signal” because of the technical problem across Warner Bros. Discovery.

The two disruptions occurred within roughly 60 hours of one another, though CNN says they were separate incidents. Unlike Monday’s WBD-wide problem, Thursday’s issue did not take CNN programming completely off the air, with the network filling the roughly 15-minute interruption with taped programming before Michaelson and “The Story Is” returned live.